Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Proposed ‘joint employer’ rule could be finalized in August
The National Labor Relations Board’s proposed “joint employer” rule, barring unforeseen circumstances, should be finalized in August, the board stated Wednesday in an updated filing with the District Court for the District of Columbia. The filing came in the case of the Service Employees International Union v....
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Omnibus bill means retirement benefit changes could be coming employers, employees
The proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package released Monday by federal lawmakers includes a slew of retirement provisions for employers and employees under the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act 2.0, also known as Secure 2.0. “Many retirement plan rules that only affect employers and administrators are being...
Comments / 0