Mariah Carey is spreading the love this holiday season. The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer helped Darlene Love sell out a string of concerts after raving about her on Instagram. Love’s rep, Lee Evans, shared that Carey’s effusive words helped Love sell out all 11 of her holiday shows, TMZ reported. Earlier this month, Spotify asked Carey why she decided to include Love’s classic song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on her holiday album. Carey then gave a huge shout to 81-year-old Love. “I listened to that song every year, like every year and it was an homage to Darlene Love,...

9 MINUTES AGO