Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Benton, Plain Dealing notch victories
The Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions won non-district games Thursday. Benton defeated Holy Savior Menard 56-46 at Benton. Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 74-66 at Lakeside. At Benton, Greg Manning and Marc Perry scored 17 points each to lead the Tigers. Trey Smith added 14. Benton trailed 18-11 after the...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway get home victories
The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers picked up home victories Wednesday night. Bossier defeated defending District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve 51-45. Parkway downed 2022 Class C state champion Gibsland-Coleman 79-64. At Bossier, the Bearkats avenged a 48-41 loss to the Gators on Nov. 26. Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson led...
KSLA
Battling in freezing temps at 46th Annual Independence Bowl, one team triumphed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston went blow for blow on the field Friday, Dec. 23 for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl, and only one team would come out victorious. The annual football game kicked off at the Independence Stadium at...
KNOE TV8
Two Neville stars staying in-state for college ball
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - District 2-4A defensive MVP, Matthew Fobbs-White signs his name on the dotted lines to play for the Tulane Green Wave. The bruising defensive end finished with 40 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, 5-star tackle Lance Heard is also staying in-state to join former teammate Will Campbell on the Tigers offensive line.
bossierpress.com
College football: NSU adds nine on National Signing Day
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team took the first steps toward solidifying its 2023 roster Wednesday. The Demons added five high school signees and landed four transfers from four-year institutions as the early signing period opened. “It’s the start of what is the 2023 roster going to look...
Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Cancelled
This Friday's basketball game between Grambling State and Wisconsin has been canceled. Moments ago, Wisconsin made the official announcement. The school's game against Grambling State will not be rescheduled. Wisconsin is off to a hot start this season. Greg Gard's squad is 9-2 heading into the final week of December.
bossierpress.com
College football: Louisiana Tech signs 17
Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie announced the addition of 17 new Bulldogs to the 2023 signing class during the early signing period today. LA Tech added nine new signees on the offensive side of the ball, including five offensive linemen, a quarterback, a wide receiver, a tight end and a running back.
Look: People Reportedly Got Stuck In Elevator At Bowl Game Today
The 2022 Independence Bowl reportedly had a major logistical issue before Friday afternoon's kickoff. According to college football insider Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, an elevator at Independence Stadium unexpectedly shut down with people still inside. Duarte hasn't provided an update since this original report. Shreveport's Independence Stadium was...
The Coldest Independence Bowl Played In Shreveport, So Far
The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is shaping up to be a record breaking game, before the teams even hit town. This year's Indy Bowl could be the coldest of all time. Right now, the Weather Channel is calling for a high temperature of 29 degrees on Friday. Which means...
bossierpress.com
Field of Dreams Park to close due to extreme cold temperatures
Effectively immediately, Bossier Parks and Recreation officials have closed the Field of Dreams Park located at 4714 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City due to the arctic blast forecast for the area. As a precautionary measure against the extremely cold temperatures, the water to the bathrooms at the park has...
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Parish man
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Andrea Moore. Moore is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and weighs 155 pounds. According to deputies, Moore was last seen on December 22, 2022, on Watertank Road. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact authorities at […]
KSLA
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
bossierpress.com
Walker Place Park restrooms to close due to extreme cold temperatures
Effective immediately, Bossier Parks and Recreation officials have closed the restrooms at Walker Place Park located along the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. This closure is due to the extremely cold temperatures forecast for the area. As a precautionary measure against the frigid weather, the water to the restrooms has been...
KNOE TV8
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
kalb.com
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
Two men break into West Monroe sober living facility while intoxicated, police confirm
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’Office was called to a sober living home in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance on December 17, 2022. Deputies spoke with witnesses who mentioned that 20-year-old Benjamin L. Hill and 22-year-old Jake Williams arrived at the […]
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
Comments / 0