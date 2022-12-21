ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Benton, Plain Dealing notch victories

The Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions won non-district games Thursday. Benton defeated Holy Savior Menard 56-46 at Benton. Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 74-66 at Lakeside. At Benton, Greg Manning and Marc Perry scored 17 points each to lead the Tigers. Trey Smith added 14. Benton trailed 18-11 after the...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway get home victories

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers picked up home victories Wednesday night. Bossier defeated defending District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve 51-45. Parkway downed 2022 Class C state champion Gibsland-Coleman 79-64. At Bossier, the Bearkats avenged a 48-41 loss to the Gators on Nov. 26. Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson led...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KNOE TV8

Two Neville stars staying in-state for college ball

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - District 2-4A defensive MVP, Matthew Fobbs-White signs his name on the dotted lines to play for the Tulane Green Wave. The bruising defensive end finished with 40 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, 5-star tackle Lance Heard is also staying in-state to join former teammate Will Campbell on the Tigers offensive line.
MONROE, LA
bossierpress.com

College football: NSU adds nine on National Signing Day

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team took the first steps toward solidifying its 2023 roster Wednesday. The Demons added five high school signees and landed four transfers from four-year institutions as the early signing period opened. “It’s the start of what is the 2023 roster going to look...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Cancelled

This Friday's basketball game between Grambling State and Wisconsin has been canceled. Moments ago, Wisconsin made the official announcement. The school's game against Grambling State will not be rescheduled. Wisconsin is off to a hot start this season. Greg Gard's squad is 9-2 heading into the final week of December.
MADISON, WI
bossierpress.com

College football: Louisiana Tech signs 17

Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie announced the addition of 17 new Bulldogs to the 2023 signing class during the early signing period today. LA Tech added nine new signees on the offensive side of the ball, including five offensive linemen, a quarterback, a wide receiver, a tight end and a running back.
RUSTON, LA
The Spun

Look: People Reportedly Got Stuck In Elevator At Bowl Game Today

The 2022 Independence Bowl reportedly had a major logistical issue before Friday afternoon's kickoff. According to college football insider Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, an elevator at Independence Stadium unexpectedly shut down with people still inside. Duarte hasn't provided an update since this original report. Shreveport's Independence Stadium was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Field of Dreams Park to close due to extreme cold temperatures

Effectively immediately, Bossier Parks and Recreation officials have closed the Field of Dreams Park located at 4714 Hazel Jones Road in Bossier City due to the arctic blast forecast for the area. As a precautionary measure against the extremely cold temperatures, the water to the bathrooms at the park has...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KEITHVILLE, LA
bossierpress.com

Walker Place Park restrooms to close due to extreme cold temperatures

Effective immediately, Bossier Parks and Recreation officials have closed the restrooms at Walker Place Park located along the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. This closure is due to the extremely cold temperatures forecast for the area. As a precautionary measure against the frigid weather, the water to the restrooms has been...
KNOE TV8

Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy