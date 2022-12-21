Urgent message to The Nathaniel Witherell Board of Directors: don’t squander our valuable town resource by privatizing it. Speakers at the board’s Dec. 15 public hearing who opposed privatizing Witherell were twice as many as speakers favoring the privatization recommendation in a 2021 report by the First Selectman’s RFP committee. That committee was charged with evaluating responses to a November 2020 Request for Proposals (RFP) initiated by the first selectman to solicit management proposals for Witherell. The report recommended “that the Office of the First Selectman seek to evaluate and negotiate a long-term lease agreement with Allaire Health Services and to obtain the required approvals of the TNW Board, the Board of Selectmen and the Representative Town Meeting.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO