Bridgeport, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Alma Rutgers (opinion): Greenwich should take pride in it its stewardship of Nathaniel Witherell

Urgent message to The Nathaniel Witherell Board of Directors: don’t squander our valuable town resource by privatizing it. Speakers at the board’s Dec. 15 public hearing who opposed privatizing Witherell were twice as many as speakers favoring the privatization recommendation in a 2021 report by the First Selectman’s RFP committee. That committee was charged with evaluating responses to a November 2020 Request for Proposals (RFP) initiated by the first selectman to solicit management proposals for Witherell. The report recommended “that the Office of the First Selectman seek to evaluate and negotiate a long-term lease agreement with Allaire Health Services and to obtain the required approvals of the TNW Board, the Board of Selectmen and the Representative Town Meeting.”
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut this Christmas weekend

The holidays are finally here with a weekend filled with Santa encounters, comedy shows and family-friendly activities, including Disney on Ice. Disney characters from "Moana," "Frozen," "Coco" and "Beauty and the Beast" will be a part of the ice skating show running all weekend at Bridgeport's Total Mortgage Amphitheater. More...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

At this new Jamaican bakery in Windsor, vegetables play a starring role

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chantal Thomas’ Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor is the latest incarnation of her plant-based Jamaican patty business Amazing Ackee, which got its start four years ago and earned a following at farmers’ markets around greater Hartford. But...
WINDSOR, CT

