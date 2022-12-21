ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Humbug! Holiday hubbub is taking over Midtown and beyond

Bah, humbug! My less than jolly mood the past few weeks had nothing to do with the “tripledemic,” subway bums or “Jingle Bell Rock” in my ears 24/7. All it took was a stroll in Midtown to turn me frosty. The tourist hordes are back with a nerves-rattling elbows-in-your-face force — and they’re spreading faster than a virus, well beyond Gotham’s traditional holiday zones. To brave anywhere within a six-block radius of the Rockefeller Center tree right now is to invite trampling by yokels fresh off the farm, fake “Buddhist” monks hustling change and dope-peddling pre-teens. Instagrammers thrust their phones in strangers’ faces. Gobsmacked gawkers stand immobile....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Twitter restores suicide-prevention hotline feature after outcry

Twitter has restored a feature that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from users and consumer safety groups. The feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, placed a banner at the top of search results for certain topics, listing contacts for...

