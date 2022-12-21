ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 18th to 24th December, 2022

Happy holidays, everyone! Venus in Capricorn connects with the Nodes of Destiny on December 19 and Uranus retrograde in Taurus on December 22, awakening our romantic senses as we make fated decisions in love. Jupiter re-enters Aries on December 20; at this time we will begin to explore ourselves and...
StyleCaster

Your Christmas Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign Is Here—Open it Like an Early Gift From Santa

Merry Christmas! It’s nearly impossible not to fantasize about the most wonderful time of the year as everyone’s favorite holiday approaches. Although you’ll likely enjoy the festivities no matter what, your Christmas horoscope 2022 will shine a light on what each zodiac sign can look forward to this year. The holiday magic will begin shortly after midnight on December 25, when Mercury in Capricorn opposes Pallas retrograde in Cancer. Mercury will be in the pre-shadow phase since it’s gearing up for its end-of-the-year retrograde, so we will need to be mindful of how miscommunication or mishaps may pop up during the...
TODAY.com

Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign

Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
Bustle

Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023

January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
StyleCaster

Sparks Are Flying & Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Meet Someone Under the Mistletoe

Your love horoscope for the week of December 19 to 25 says your luck is about to change in a fabulous way this week. We can be the creators of our own fortune if we so choose! But if you really want to go the extra mile and follow your heart, you’ll be met with a loving embrace. The energy over the holiday season is looking just as inspiring as it is romantic, so prepare to swoon. Expansive Jupiter enters bold Aries on Tuesday and remains here until mid-May 2023, encouraging us to take big romantic risks to find wonderful, loving...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Rare Opportunity—Don’t Waste It

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 5 to 11 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
suggest.com

December 18-24 Horoscope: Time To Let It Go

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Making Major Waves in Your Career This Year

This year, you’re testing your limits and working toward a greater wisdom. Your Cancer 2023 horoscope says you’re learning a lot this year, and once Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end on January 12, you may find yourself overcoming some of your fears and letting go of residual emotions. As Mars stations direct in your 12th house of spirituality, you’re feeling inspired to take action toward letting go of lingering grudges and resentments. And when Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships on February 3, you’ll find it easier to establish harmony with those around you. This...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable

Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.  Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
The Dispatch

What’s Your Sign? – December 23, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’ve let yourself get distracted from what’s really important. But love finally gets your attention this week. However, it comes with a challenge that could create a problem. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Be careful not to bully others into following...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Down on Their Luck This Week—Here’s How They Can Turn it Around

Every astrological season has its ups and downs, and the sun’s journey through expansive Sagittarius is no exception. Feeling restless? If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 12 to 18, this is a friendly reminder to be patient with yourself. In addition to venturing into the unknown and exploring unfamiliar territories, Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius’ celestial ruler) is making things extra nebulous, not to mention evoking feelings of insecurity. If you’re unsure about the future—this, too, shall pass—don’t get down on yourself.  This week’s astro-weather is purposely challenging you to face the music...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Have So Much to Look Forward to This Week, Thanks to Capricorn Season

It may be the last week of Sagittarius season, but there’s still plenty of adventures to go around! As a matter of fact, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 19 to 25, and it goes beyond the holiday festivities. Although, with the winter season approaching, it’s important to consider its spirituality and symbolism, as it is a time for rest, reflection, and maturity. What did you experience this past year, and what are you looking forward to exploring in 2023? Feelings are bound to intensify at the start of the week, particular with the moon in...
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Intense Growing Pains, But Also Glorious Breakthroughs

Are you tired of waiting patiently for success? Your Taurus 2023 horoscope says you’re well-prepared for luck to start rolling in, because you’re spending this year building yourself back up. Once Mars retrograde comes to an end on January 12, it will station direct in your second house of self-worth, driving you to fight for your needs and accumulate more wealth as the New Year begins! If you thought 2022 was a transformative time, wait until you see what 2023 has planned for you Taurus and Taurus risings. On March 7, Saturn will enter Pisces, which will spend time reworking your...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Creating a New Home & Building a Better Life

Do you feel like you’ve been taking a *lot* of crap from people lately? Your Scorpio 2023 horoscope says this will be the year you start taking over the reigns of your life! Mars—your ruling planet—has been retrograding through Gemini for the past five months, and as of January 12, it will station direct in your passionate eighth house, renewing your sense of power and strengthening  authority over your own life. 2023 will be the year you refine your relationship with love, creativity and self-expression. If you’re a Scorpio or Scorpio rising, you’ll feel the hammer of Saturn when it enters...
brytfmonline.com

Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships

TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
POPSUGAR

What Venus in Capricorn Means For Your Love Life

We're already deep into cuffing season, but get ready to pull a Tom Holland and Zendaya and really settle in: Venus heading into Capricorn from Dec. 9 until Jan. 2, so things are getting serious. According to astrology, Venus has a big impact on our love lives and relationships. But...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know

Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
iheart.com

It's Capricorn Season! Here's Your Monthly Horoscope

Day of the year…all that… and here is ur monthly horoscope….so capricorn season is all about getting stuff done….its time to set goals..make boss moves and get motivated to start 2023 off on the right foot for ur relationships and ur careers….on the other hand today marks winter solstice…and we all know winter can be a rought time for some emotionally….seaosnal depression be hitting me like a wave every year…its cold…no body to cuddle with…its cold…so heres some things to remember so u dont get off track…increase ur vitamin d levels…excerise…and make sure ur stay connected with ur friends and family….capricorn season is what u make it…good luckk.
StyleCaster

Gemini—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Start Fresh, Because It’s Gonna Be a Good Year

Have you been feeling frustrated and overlooked? Not to worry, because your Gemini 2023 horoscope says the revenge story you’ve imagined in your mind is finally being set in motion. Things are already looking *way* better than last year, especially because Mars retrograde is finally coming to an end on January 12, stationing direct at 8 degrees Gemini. You’ve spent time looking inward and finding inner validation. Now, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of! By March, you’ll be brought to the brink of a brand new era, especially if you’re a Gemini or a Gemini rising. On...
