ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jamaican-American novelist reveals the Miami we rarely see

By By Connie Ogle Miami Herald
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17N0mN_0jpgDL6100

MIAMI — Writer Jonathan Escoffery left Miami 11 years ago, but the city, as it often does, lingers in his memory. Partly because he still has family in town. Partly because his feelings about growing up as the son of Jamaican immigrants in Cutler Ridge, now Cutler Bay, are complicated.

To Escoffery, Miami is a rich source of inspiration. But he also says that it’s the only place he has lived where people have told him: “I don’t really like Black people, but you seem OK.”

“I’ve lived in the South, in Boston, in Minneapolis, and I think Miami is the most anti-Black place I’ve ever lived,” says Escoffery, who is currently living in Oakland, California. “It’s not the only place where this kind of racism is going on, but in Miami there’s just this ease with which it’s communicated. I don’t know if that’s better or worse.”

Casual racism and cultural dislocation are only a few of the subjects Escoffery, 41, tackles with humor and an insider’s insight in “If I Survive You,” a novel-in-stories that was long listed for the 2022 National Book Award.

Often comic, sometimes heartbreaking and once or twice downright horrifying, the book follows the members of a Jamaican-American family in and around Miami from the 1980s to the 2000s. Their lives are primarily seen through the eyes of the youngest son, Trelawny, who can never quite escape the question that shapes the book’s central theme: “What are you?”

Escoffery, who was born in Houston, says firmly that “If I Survive You” is not autobiographical. This is a work of fiction. But shaping the stories of Trelawny’s struggle to define his identity — is he Black? What is he? — are Escoffery’s experiences and observations, written with a sharp eye and engaging grace.

NOT USUAL GLAMOUR

Escoffery’s Miami is not the usual glamorous waterfront playground for the wealthy. Miami Beach figures prominently in “Independent Living,” but the story is set in Section 8 housing, not a deluxe beachfront condo. The Florida Keys, glimpsed in the chilling story “Splashdown,” is a home for the working class — and for hustlers. Poverty is real, and good jobs hard to come by.

Throughout, South Florida blazes to life. Crabs scuttle across Old Cutler Road by the thousands. Mount Trashmore gleams and stinks in the subtropical sun. And Hurricane Andrew, the touchstone of the 1990s, ravages lives, especially for those who don’t have a lot to lose.

Escoffery, who graduated from G. Holmes Braddock High and went on to attend Florida International University, says Miami’s diversity is fertile ground for a writer.

“It’s a place that has so many different communities, largely immigrant communities,” he says. “I was constantly interested in how people maintained those cultures and how those cultures came together beautifully or collided. As a writer you’re always observing and always trying to figure out where the boundaries are, for your own identity and other people’s identities. ... You’re forced to learn about other cultures because of proximity. The way race operates in Miami is fascinating and a little bit unique.”

“Professors started putting better books in front of me,” he says. “A Harlem Renaissance class excavating lived experience and culture was what made me want to write about something I knew. I was reading Cuban-American writers talking about that experience and second-generation Americans talking about the culture they were coming out of, and I thought, ‘I would love to do something similar with Jamaican-American characters.’ ”

Novelist John Dufresne, a professor of English at FIU, had Escoffery in his class as an undergraduate (Escoffery went on to get his MFA in fiction at the University of Minnesota). He says Escoffery was always passionate about his work and “pretty remarkable from the get-go.”

“Miami is his muse,” he says. “He has sopped up everything from his and other cultures. It’s so important to hear a younger voice that represents the community. ... He’s fascinated with the danger just below the surface. His characters will seem to be OK, but then they’re not, like the guy who’s living in his car because his father threw him out. But Jonathan loves these characters. He doesn’t judge them.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami's "Rita" underwent partial amputation of wing

MIAMI - Rita the bald eagle will soar no more. Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple of days before turning up injured, underwent another surgery to partially amputate her wing. Zoo Miami said despite her improving condition, Rita recently started showing signs of infection in that wing and a loss of circulation. Due to the surgery, Rita will not be released back into the wild but will live the rest of her life under close human care and become the zoo's ambassador for her species. Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said though eagles generally mate for life, if one dies or is permanently separated from the other, the remaining one will often find another mate. In fact, "Ron," Rita's original mate, has already been seen with more than one female at the nest site so he may not be single for long.
MIAMI, FL
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!

On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

Solo and Business Travelers Will Love Miami’s Newest Hotel

At the opening party for CitizenM Miami Brickell, there’s a line to get out to the pool. It shouldn’t be surprising that Miami’s nightlife and hospitality circuit is eager to check out the neighborhood’s latest rooftop pool. But even with activations on multiple floors below, this is clearly the place to be. Invisible anchors keep the company’s logo afloat in the water as influencer after influencer parades by to get the shot: a slim, pale blue rectangle illuminated by the towering, glittering nightscape behind it. You can’t knock the hustle — it is a great shot. Waiting for the go-ahead on this 20th-floor watery gem is part of why the hotel, which technically began accepting guests in July, didn’t celebrate their official launch until November.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Lawren Bellamy-Boykins has closed all of her earthly accounts

We are so heartbroken to hear about the loss of one CMG Miami Account Manager Lawren Bellamy-Boykin, her career begin at 99Jamz over 25 years. Originally from Waynesboro, Virginia Mrs. Bellamy-Boykins was the adopted daughter, of the late Radio Legend “Jim Diamond Sears” and Integrated Marketing Manager for over 10 years at Miami Times South Florida’s leading Black-owned media company.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Delays, cancellations continue at MIA, FLL amid nationwide ‘bomb cyclone’

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays and cancellations have continued at airports all around the United States due to the ‘bomb cyclone‘ forecasters have talked about all week long, and South Florida airports have been no exception. 7News cameras on Friday afternoon showed the holiday hustle in...
MIAMI, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy