Culver City, CA

brentwoodnewsla.com

Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness on First Day as Mayor

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis. Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and was sworn into office by Vice President Kamala Harris in a ceremony. One of Bass’ main campaign promises was to take care of the problem of homelessness in Los Angeles. Her website states the tragic human toll of homelessness as part of her strategy to deal with the epidemic and says that “ 40,000 Angelenos go to sleep every night without a roof over their heads and nearly four unhoused Angelenos die every day.” and that “a disproportionate number of those experiencing homelessness are Black, Latino, LGBTQ+ and/or formerly incarcerated.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt

LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment

The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

L.A.’s New Mayor Rescinds Directive Meant To Light Up The Hollywood Sign At Night

Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bettencourt wins draw, becomes mayor

PALMDALE — Longtime Palmdale City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt is the city’s new mayor after a pingpong ball with the number 3, matching her Council district number, was pulled at random from a bag by Palmdale resident Marsha Furman. Bettencourt and newly elected councilmembers Andrea Alarcón of Council District...
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Traci Park hopes to rebuild trust with public as she takes City Council seat

Traci Park is one of five new members on the LA City Council — during this time of turmoil and division. Trust between the public and local government has eroded after multiple scandals, from the leaked racist audio, to criminal convictions of former council members. “It’s unfortunate that we’re...
Santa Clarita Radio

Pickleball Comes To Santa Clarita

Pickleball is booming in Santa Clarita! This phenomenally popular sport has taken the US by storm in the last few years, and Santa Clarita is no exception. The city now offers plenty of pickleball playing—see here for a full list of pickleball courts in Santa Clarita. Pickleball, a perfectly...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills council prohibits evictions for major remodels

The Beverly Hills City Council approved new protections for renters during the Dec. 13 meeting, removing provisions from the rent stabilization ordinance allowing landlords to evict tenants for the purpose of a major remodel. The unanimous vote came after a lengthy discussion, with advocates for landlords claiming there is insufficient...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

