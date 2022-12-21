Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis. Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and was sworn into office by Vice President Kamala Harris in a ceremony. One of Bass’ main campaign promises was to take care of the problem of homelessness in Los Angeles. Her website states the tragic human toll of homelessness as part of her strategy to deal with the epidemic and says that “ 40,000 Angelenos go to sleep every night without a roof over their heads and nearly four unhoused Angelenos die every day.” and that “a disproportionate number of those experiencing homelessness are Black, Latino, LGBTQ+ and/or formerly incarcerated.”

