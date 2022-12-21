Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
brentwoodnewsla.com
Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness on First Day as Mayor
Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis. Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and was sworn into office by Vice President Kamala Harris in a ceremony. One of Bass’ main campaign promises was to take care of the problem of homelessness in Los Angeles. Her website states the tragic human toll of homelessness as part of her strategy to deal with the epidemic and says that “ 40,000 Angelenos go to sleep every night without a roof over their heads and nearly four unhoused Angelenos die every day.” and that “a disproportionate number of those experiencing homelessness are Black, Latino, LGBTQ+ and/or formerly incarcerated.”
De León claims some L.A. Council colleagues have reached out, blames ‘narrative'
Embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant today in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the council who have reached out to him.
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LA Mayor Karen Bass meets with Gov. Newsom's administration to combat homelessness
There are nearly 40,000 people living on the street in Los Angeles.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
Richardson, in first act as LB mayor, moves for homeless state of emergency
In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson, who was inaugurated Tuesday night...
2urbangirls.com
Rex Richardson plans to declare citywide emergency on homelessness in first act as mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson,...
At Boyle Heights vigil, activists again demand Kevin de León resignation￼
A group of activists held a protest and candlelight vigil Wednesday night in front of Kevin de León’s Boyle Heights office, demanding that the embattled councilmember resign over his involvement in a racist recording and calling attention to the city’s homelessness crisis. The protest was reported by...
L.A.’s New Mayor Rescinds Directive Meant To Light Up The Hollywood Sign At Night
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is...
Antelope Valley Press
Bettencourt wins draw, becomes mayor
PALMDALE — Longtime Palmdale City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt is the city’s new mayor after a pingpong ball with the number 3, matching her Council district number, was pulled at random from a bag by Palmdale resident Marsha Furman. Bettencourt and newly elected councilmembers Andrea Alarcón of Council District...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Mayor Rex Richardson Requests to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness
In his first act as Mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson requested City Manager Tom Modica to bring a declaration of a Citywide State of Emergency on homelessness before the Long Beach City Council at their next meeting on January 10th, 2023. In a letter addressed to the City Manager...
Former Santa Monica mayor killed in plane crash in Santa Monica
The investigation was continuing today into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
kcrw.com
Traci Park hopes to rebuild trust with public as she takes City Council seat
Traci Park is one of five new members on the LA City Council — during this time of turmoil and division. Trust between the public and local government has eroded after multiple scandals, from the leaked racist audio, to criminal convictions of former council members. “It’s unfortunate that we’re...
Santa Clarita Radio
Pickleball Comes To Santa Clarita
Pickleball is booming in Santa Clarita! This phenomenally popular sport has taken the US by storm in the last few years, and Santa Clarita is no exception. The city now offers plenty of pickleball playing—see here for a full list of pickleball courts in Santa Clarita. Pickleball, a perfectly...
LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January
Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills council prohibits evictions for major remodels
The Beverly Hills City Council approved new protections for renters during the Dec. 13 meeting, removing provisions from the rent stabilization ordinance allowing landlords to evict tenants for the purpose of a major remodel. The unanimous vote came after a lengthy discussion, with advocates for landlords claiming there is insufficient...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles Housing Authority purchases Crenshaw apartment complex to secure affordable housing for decades
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, aka HACLA, has completed a multi-million dollar purchase of an apartment complex in Crenshaw with a plan of keeping the rentals affordable for decades. The property is the Residences at Woodlake, an apartment community located at 4555 W. Martin Luther King...
Comments / 0