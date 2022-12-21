ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
desotocountynews.com

Rangers send 22 to four-year level

Largest class of next-level signees in program history. Early National Signing Day was a success for many football programs across the country on Wednesday, and Northwest was no exception. Though the Rangers won’t finalize any incoming signees until the traditional National Signing Day on February 1, Northwest was well-represented in...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

13 NEMCC players signed with universities

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Thirteen Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) football players signed with four-year schools on Wednesday. Kylan Garrett - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Javian Gipson-Holmes - East Central University. Bryce Harley - University of West Alabama. DJ King - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Willie Latham III - Mississippi...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Corinthian to sing national anthem at Liberty Bowl again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Corinth woman will again sing the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made the announcement on Thursday. Addie Pratt, 21, a former patient at St. Jude, has previously performed the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl five times. She did at last year’s game.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WAAY-TV

Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice

Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads. Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand, ready to treat black ice. However, Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department, recommends people stay inside and off the roads. "If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have...
DECATUR, AL
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman shot and killed in Tippah County

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WAAY-TV

City of Athens annexes 183 acres near new Buc-ee's

The city of Athens expanded its city limits by annexing 183 acres of land near Buc-ee's. A longtime Athens family chose to bring their land within the city limits during a special-called city council meeting Thursday. Right now, the newly annexed property is farmland on the western side of Interstate...
ATHENS, AL
WREG

Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions

BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
BYHALIA, MS

