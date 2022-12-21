Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Baseball Ranked in 2023 NCAA Preseason Poll
The Ole Miss Rebels just snuck into the top 25 preseason rankings after bringing home their first ever national title in June.
'Honeycomb' Lee opens up on his decision for Ole Miss and the nickname that stuck
Cayden Lee informed the Ole Miss coaching staff of his decision to be a Rebel early Wednesday morning in the fracas of National Signing Day. Meanwhile the college football world waited. And then waited some more. Would it be Ole Miss or Central Florida?. Lee's commitment ceremony wasn't set until...
desotocountynews.com
Rangers send 22 to four-year level
Largest class of next-level signees in program history. Early National Signing Day was a success for many football programs across the country on Wednesday, and Northwest was no exception. Though the Rangers won’t finalize any incoming signees until the traditional National Signing Day on February 1, Northwest was well-represented in...
wtva.com
ICC players sign with four-year schools
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Almost a dozen Itawamba Community College football players signed with four-year universities on Wednesday.
wtva.com
13 NEMCC players signed with universities
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Thirteen Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) football players signed with four-year schools on Wednesday. Kylan Garrett - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Javian Gipson-Holmes - East Central University. Bryce Harley - University of West Alabama. DJ King - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Willie Latham III - Mississippi...
Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football […]
wtva.com
Corinthian to sing national anthem at Liberty Bowl again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Corinth woman will again sing the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made the announcement on Thursday. Addie Pratt, 21, a former patient at St. Jude, has previously performed the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl five times. She did at last year’s game.
Oxford Eagle
Baptist’s new endocrinologist likes ‘Southern hospitality’ in Oxford
Dr. Raveena Nalla is the new endocrinologist in town. Actually, she’s the only endocrinologist in town and Oxford is lucky to have her. It’s been four or more years since the city’s had this type doctor in place. “The concepts of endocrinology constantly intrigued me right from...
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
WAAY-TV
Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice
Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads. Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand, ready to treat black ice. However, Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department, recommends people stay inside and off the roads. "If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have...
desotocountynews.com
Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi
Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
WAAY-TV
TVA asks customers across North Alabama to voluntarily limit electric consumption
The Tennessee Valley Authority, along with Decatur, Huntsville and Athens utilities, is asking customers to try and limit the amount of electricity they use this weekend. In Decatur, power demand surpassed 30,000 megawatts Friday morning as temperatures dropped below freezing. Utility leaders are asking people to turn off lights they...
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
wtva.com
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
WAAY-TV
City of Athens annexes 183 acres near new Buc-ee's
The city of Athens expanded its city limits by annexing 183 acres of land near Buc-ee's. A longtime Athens family chose to bring their land within the city limits during a special-called city council meeting Thursday. Right now, the newly annexed property is farmland on the western side of Interstate...
Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions
BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
