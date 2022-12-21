ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Girls Basketball Roundup: James Monroe, Summers County and Greenbrier West pick up wins

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHm7Y_0jpgCFcc00

Gallery by Ashley Honaker

James Monroe 83, Montcalm 18

Lindside – James Monroe raced out to a 29-2 lead over Montcalm Tuesday, dropping the Generals 83-18 in Lindside.

Adyson Hines led the Lady Mavs with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals while Mary Beth Meadows scored 13 and dished six assists. Haley Hunnicutt led all scorers with 19 points, draining five 3s.

James Monroe improves to 4-2 and will play at Oak Hill Thursday.

M: 2 6 7 3 – 18

JM: 29 15 17 22 – 83

Montcalm

Madyson Hudgins 2, Taylor White 3, Hayley Kendrick 8, Summers Williams 2, Tori Sizemore 3

James Monroe

A.Hines 14, M. Meadows 13, E. Bailey 2, C. Shires 4, M. Boroski 8, H. Hunnicutt 19, K. Jones 2, A. Dunlap 12, A. Hopkins 3, A. Clarkson 4, B. Thomas 2

3-point goals – M: 1 (Kendrick) ; JM: 9 (Meadows 3, Hunnicutt 5, Hopkins 1)

Summers County 65, Shady Spring 22

Shady Spring -Summers County outscored Shady Spring 23-2 in the first quarter, cruising to a 65-22 win over Shady Spring Tuesday in Hinton.

Gracie Harvey led the way for Summers with 19 points while Abby Persinger scored 10. Avery Lilly and Liv Meador scored nine each as well for the Bobcats.

Kendra Pizzino led Shady with six points.

Summers improves to 5-1 and will travel to Bluefield on Thursday.

SS: 2 4 6 10 – 22

SC: 23 16 13 13 – 65

Shady Spring

Kendra Pizzino 6, K. Barnes 4, A. Barnes 2, B. Wiseman 4 M. Hendrick 2, K. Lilly 2, G. McAllister 2

Summers County

Liv Meador 9, Avery Lilly 9, Gracie Harvey 19, Abby Persinger 10, Sullivan Pivot 6, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyenne Smith 4, Claire Fox 2, Quincie Stennett 2, Kaylee Cole 2

3-point goals – SS: ; SC: 4 (Meador 1, Lilly 1, Pivont 2)

Greenbrier West 53, Midland Trail 38

Hico – Ava Barclay scored 13 points, helping Greenbrier West beat a short-handed Midland Trail 53-38 Tuesday in Hico.

Preslee Treadway added 12 points in the win while Abigail Thomas and Meagan Poticher scored nine each.

Jayla Barnhouse led Trail with 13 points.

GW: 17 14 6 16 – 53

MT: 7 9 10 12 – 38

Greenbrier West

Ava Barclay 13, Abigail Thomas 9, Brilee Redden 3, Preslee Treadway 12, Megan Poticher 9, Maddie Fields 7

Midland Trail

Addy Issacs 5, Rumor Barnhouse 4, Jayla B. 13, Brylee Stephenson 6, Cathrine Maxwell 2, Mia Nuckols 7, Veal Hall 1

3-point goals – GW: ; MT: 1 (Issacs)

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
Metro News

High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations

GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Princeton warming station to open through the weekend

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparation and plans have reportedly been finalized for the opening of a warming station in the Mercer County area. A Thursday announcement from the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management/Floodplain Development indicates that a warming station is to be set up in the bay area of the Princeton Rescue Squad 701 building at Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
PRINCETON, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Road in White Oak area closed

UPDATE: Hinton Road in the White Oak area is now open.   JUMPING BRANCH (Hinton News) - Early this morning, icy road conditions led to White Oak, near the Will Dodd Road turn-off, being closed. Summers County dispatch confirms that, to the best of their knowledge, the road remains closed at this time. Jumping Branch/Nimitz Fire Department is one scene. Drivers are urged to use caution on the roadways and to seek an alternate route until the road reopens. Hinton News will provide updates as they become available. The post Hinton Road in White Oak area closed appeared first on The Hinton News.
WHITE OAK, WV
Virginian Review

WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
COVINGTON, VA
Lootpress

Warming station open in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Amazon tractor-trailer crashes, closing lanes on I-64 in South Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on interstate 64 in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, it happened Thursday morning on I-64 westbound, near the MacCorkle Avenue exit in South Charleston. Dispatchers tell us an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed, shutting down the middle and fast lanes. Crews with the South Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Bone-chilling and dangerous cold aims for two Virginias

Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning. Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!. Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County

Herd fans took in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on the video board ahead of the basketball team's home game. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl. Updated: 4 hours ago. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy