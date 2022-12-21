Girls Basketball Roundup: James Monroe, Summers County and Greenbrier West pick up wins

Gallery by Ashley Honaker

James Monroe 83, Montcalm 18

Lindside – James Monroe raced out to a 29-2 lead over Montcalm Tuesday, dropping the Generals 83-18 in Lindside.

Adyson Hines led the Lady Mavs with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals while Mary Beth Meadows scored 13 and dished six assists. Haley Hunnicutt led all scorers with 19 points, draining five 3s.

James Monroe improves to 4-2 and will play at Oak Hill Thursday.

M: 2 6 7 3 – 18

JM: 29 15 17 22 – 83

Montcalm

Madyson Hudgins 2, Taylor White 3, Hayley Kendrick 8, Summers Williams 2, Tori Sizemore 3

James Monroe

A.Hines 14, M. Meadows 13, E. Bailey 2, C. Shires 4, M. Boroski 8, H. Hunnicutt 19, K. Jones 2, A. Dunlap 12, A. Hopkins 3, A. Clarkson 4, B. Thomas 2

3-point goals – M: 1 (Kendrick) ; JM: 9 (Meadows 3, Hunnicutt 5, Hopkins 1)

Summers County 65, Shady Spring 22

Shady Spring -Summers County outscored Shady Spring 23-2 in the first quarter, cruising to a 65-22 win over Shady Spring Tuesday in Hinton.

Gracie Harvey led the way for Summers with 19 points while Abby Persinger scored 10. Avery Lilly and Liv Meador scored nine each as well for the Bobcats.

Kendra Pizzino led Shady with six points.

Summers improves to 5-1 and will travel to Bluefield on Thursday.

SS: 2 4 6 10 – 22

SC: 23 16 13 13 – 65

Shady Spring

Kendra Pizzino 6, K. Barnes 4, A. Barnes 2, B. Wiseman 4 M. Hendrick 2, K. Lilly 2, G. McAllister 2

Summers County

Liv Meador 9, Avery Lilly 9, Gracie Harvey 19, Abby Persinger 10, Sullivan Pivot 6, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyenne Smith 4, Claire Fox 2, Quincie Stennett 2, Kaylee Cole 2

3-point goals – SS: ; SC: 4 (Meador 1, Lilly 1, Pivont 2)

Greenbrier West 53, Midland Trail 38

Hico – Ava Barclay scored 13 points, helping Greenbrier West beat a short-handed Midland Trail 53-38 Tuesday in Hico.

Preslee Treadway added 12 points in the win while Abigail Thomas and Meagan Poticher scored nine each.

Jayla Barnhouse led Trail with 13 points.

GW: 17 14 6 16 – 53

MT: 7 9 10 12 – 38

Greenbrier West

Ava Barclay 13, Abigail Thomas 9, Brilee Redden 3, Preslee Treadway 12, Megan Poticher 9, Maddie Fields 7

Midland Trail

Addy Issacs 5, Rumor Barnhouse 4, Jayla B. 13, Brylee Stephenson 6, Cathrine Maxwell 2, Mia Nuckols 7, Veal Hall 1

3-point goals – GW: ; MT: 1 (Issacs)