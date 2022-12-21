College football signing day tracker 2023: Live updates, top recruits & classes for early signing period

Read full article on original website
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision
National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
Look: 5-Star Recruit's Mom In Tears Following Commitment Announcement
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped his recruitment Wednesday from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the Oregon Ducks. It's a move that had social media buzzing, partially due to the manner in which Bowen made the announcement. Bowen initially picked up a Notre Dame cap, ostensibly ...
Epic recruiter Mario Cristobal pulls off historic top-5 haul for Miami on signing day
The worst-kept secret during college football’s initial signing period — Miami coach Mario Cristobal recruiting his way out of a depressing 5-7 2022 inaugural season into a hopeful 2023 — got kick-started with a resounding boom! Wednesday.
Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move
After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took Read more... The post Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Early Signing Day winners & losers: Alabama strikes back with No. 1 class, Deion Sanders still ramping up
The early signing period for 2023 opened Wednesday, and the second cycle of college football's NIL era produced some surprises. Not at the top, of course. Alabama and Georgia continued their dominance on the recruiting trail in the College Football Playoff era. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs made four- and...
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
Report: 1 School Is 'Gaining Smoke' For D.J. Uiagalelei
While his career as a Clemson Tiger didn't exactly pan out, D.J. Uiagalelei is still one of the most highly-sought-after quarterbacks in this year's transfer class. According to recent reports from 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are "gaining legitimate smoke" when it comes to landing Uiagalelei in the portal.
Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers
There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
Paul Finebaum Believes Two More Schools Could Join Big Ten
The Big Ten rocked the college sports landscape last summer when the conference poached USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, seemingly out of nowhere. Since then, conference realignment talks have slowed down. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes that the pause is temporary. The "Mouth of the South" told ...
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
5-star DL David Hicks announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks were in the running down until the final days, and while it seemed like Dan Lanning might be able to pull off another massive flip from a 5-star prospect, in the end, David Hicks ended up staying put and signing with the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Hicks, the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, has been committed to Texas A&M since September of 2022, but he had taken a total of four visits to Eugene over the past year, including two in the past month. There’s a belief that he badly wanted to play for Lanning...
2024 5-star DL David Stone announces top schools
Oklahoma City (Okla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 30 offers. He is ready to start trimming that list. On Friday, Stone announced his top 10 schools. They are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. “I feel like...
Miami Recruiting: Late Night Update
Miami Hurricanes are still battling for Cormani McClain and top recruits.
Texas A&M Football: Aggies Add Huge Transfer Portal Player
The Texas A&M football program received a huge boost at the corner position this Thursday as UNC DB transfer Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies via his twitter. Grimes measures 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. He has been a starter since his first year on the Tar Heel defense, and has seen some ups and downs. Aggie fans may recall Grimes for two reasons: first, he almost signed with Texas A&M out of his high school in Virginia Beach, but ended up attending UNC after reclassifying. Second, Grimes had a stellar game against the Aggies in the 2020 Orange Bowl, when he was a true freshman.
