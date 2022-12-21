Read full article on original website
2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV […]
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
KRON4
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://trib.al/JTIIGfa. Small businesses impacted after Humboldt County earthquake. KRON4's Terisa...
19-year-old fentanyl dealer who led police on chase charged by SF DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced multiple felony charges against a 19-year-old who allegedly led police on a chase against traffic and without a license, according to a press release. Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, possession for sale fentanyl, cocaine […]
Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache
SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
Piedmont officers shatter car window to arrest stolen vehicle suspect: police
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A female suspect accused of vehicle theft was arrested overnight Thursday, the Piedmont Police Department announced in a Facebook post. As they were trying to make the arrest around 2:30 a.m., officers were forced to break into the rear passenger window when the suspect refused to exit the car. The unidentified […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
3 arrested, group accused of stealing $180K from gas station in Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to an orchestrated theft at a Valero Gas Station in Sunnyvale, according to a news alert from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. The suspects are part of a group that is accused of causing $200,000 in total damages to the gas station. The incident […]
Palo Alto 7-Eleven robbed, suspects at large
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday remain at large, according to a news release from Palo Alto PD. Officers were alerted to the crime at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center got a call from a clerk […]
Alleged SF drug dealer facing multiple felony charges after wrong-way pursuit
SAN FRANCISCO -- An alleged 19-year-old drug dealer has been charged with multiple felony offenses after he attempted to flee police by driving the wrong way on San Francisco's busy Franklin Street.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Friday that Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with several counts including assaulting a police officer, possessing drugs including fentanyl for sale and reckless driving.Castro Torres was arrested in possession of 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics including cocaine and meth following a foot chase on December 16.In attempts to flee from police, Castro Torres drove southbound against traffic...
2 teens arrested in Newark for robbing postal carrier
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with the robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier, the Newark Police Department said. The strong-arm robbery occurred in the area of Haley Street and Bettencourt Street at about 2:30 p.m. The two suspects fled in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Police spread Christas Cheer with Toys for the Town
The Oakland Police Department donated over 1,000 toys to children in the community, and threw a Toys for the Town Christmas celebration to continue building strong relationships between Oakland youth and the police department. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
Baby found unresponsive with fentanyl in system, parents arrested
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –The parents of an 18-month-old child who was found unresponsive with narcotics in their system in October have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 when officers initiated a child endangerment investigation after responding to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old, the department said in […]
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation. Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
3 more suspects arrested in Sunnyvale gas station thefts totaling 30,000 gallons
SUNNYVALE -- Police arrested three additional suspects in a gasoline theft operation that resulted in some 30,000 gallons of fuel being stolen from a gas station in Sunnyvale.The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Thursday that officers responded on December 17 to the Valero Gas Station at 1097 E. Duane for reports of a theft in progress seen by an employee on the station's surveillance system. The employee recognized one suspect as someone who had previously gained unauthorized access to the gas pump computer multiple times to steal gas.DPS said the person, identified as Michael Muaddi, had a felony...
Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her. The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the...
Suspect arrested after running red light, crashing into cars in SF's SoMa district
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after running a red light and crashing into several parked cars in the South of Market (SoMa) district, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Brannan and 3rd Street. After crashing into the vehicles, the suspect […]
VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
