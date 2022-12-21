Read full article on original website
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley
More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Moments of Blessings House of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing teen last seen near east Las Vegas park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a teen who may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance. 16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen Friday morning near Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, located at St. Louis Ave and Eastern.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Fox5 KVVU
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
news3lv.com
Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run. Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.
Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome iconic California Donut Brand Randy's Donuts
The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
news3lv.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
lasvegastribune.net
NDOT Announces Dates for “Dropicana” Drivers advised to plan now for temporary closures of Tropicana Ave. & I-15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is urging drivers to plan ahead for temporary full closures of I-15, Tropicana Ave., and associated ramps in January 2023. The closures are necessary as the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project moves into a critical phase known as “Dropicana.”
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K in repairs, protection after catalytic converter thefts
A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. "We can't afford to keep doing it," Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.
Vegas Casino Robbery Epidemic, Gondola on the Strip, NYE & Hard Rock Transition Woes + Status Match!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including a way to status match at the new Hard Rock/Mirage Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
KTNV
Man arrested for going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Las Vegas, police say
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a man for going 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Monday night. Police said the man was arrested near Deer Springs Way and Losee Road for six counts of reckless driving, driving without a driver's license, driving with a suspended driver's license, and not having proof of insurance.
8newsnow.com
A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club
Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators. Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without...
8newsnow.com
Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
