Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR STOLEN CAR
According to Blairsville Borough Police, the vehicle was found at or about 12:42 p.m., parked along McArthur Street in Blairsville. Blairsville Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects responsible for a vehicle theft that happened between Wednesday evening and this morning. Officers say that a...
A man who was wanted for an October 2019 murder in Wilkinsburg and eluded capture for years has been arrested. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills earlier this week, according to a Dec. 21 release from Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Ligon is charged in the...
16-year-old in custody, charged with homicide in shooting death of Monessen teen
A 16-year-old charged in the November shooting death of a Monessen teen has been arrested. Terry Newton surrendered to authorities Wednesday, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli. He was wanted for Nov. 29 shooting of 16-year-old Amari Altomore. According to court documents, Newton and Altomore were playing...
Stray bullet flies through Youngstown home
The woman's little brother said a bullet went through his wall.
Man arrested, accused of shooting into home with kids inside
Three kids, 13 and under, were inside the home at the time.
2 adults found deceased inside home in Duquesne, police investigating
DUQUESNE, Pa. — 11 News has learned two people were found dead in a home in Duquesne. Duquesne city police are now investigating after being called to a home on Herman Avenue Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. When Channel 11 News arrived, emergency crews along with People’s Gas Company...
Florida man charged in $74,000 theft from Saint Vincent College
A Florida man was jailed this week without bail on state police accusations that he used fraudulent checks to steal nearly $74,000 from Saint Vincent College, according to court papers. Troopers said Alfredo N. Paiva Matos, 28, deposited the checks into a bank account belonging to NPM Alliance Corp., what...
VICTIM IN FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
More information has been released concerning a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Center Township. Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr announced that 25-year-old Andrew David Johnston of Home was killed in the crash that happened at 7:52 a.m. yesterday. According to state police, Johnston was driving a Chevy Silverado on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra coming in the opposite direction failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided head on with the other truck. It’s believed that the Toyota went out of control due to slick road conditions.
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
Arrest made in 2013 deadly bank robbery at Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — More than nine years after Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, authorities have announced an arrest in the case. Victim's family reacts to news of arrest: Watch the report above. Keith Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was taken into...
