Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: QB Paul Tyson Set to Transfer to Clemson
Portal QB Paul Tyson will transfer to Clemson.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
Sporting News
Early Signing Day winners & losers: Alabama strikes back with No. 1 class, Deion Sanders still ramping up
The early signing period for 2023 opened Wednesday, and the second cycle of college football's NIL era produced some surprises. Not at the top, of course. Alabama and Georgia continued their dominance on the recruiting trail in the College Football Playoff era. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs made four- and...
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
AOL Corp
Commanders player moved to tears after Ron Rivera surprises him with Pro Bowl honor
The Pro Bowl has been marginalized to the point that it's no longer a game of tackle football, but the players still do care about being recognized as one of the best at their position. For evidence of that, look no further than a touching video the Washington Commanders posted...
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
North Little Rock's Quincy Rhodes Jr signs with Arkansas despite late push from Oklahoma
By Kyle Sutherland NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas football had a successful start to the early signing period, securing 19 of its 20 commits for the 2023 class to finish at No. 22 in the 247 Sports rankings. Headlining the day for in-state prospects was North Little Rock defensive ...
Early Signing Day: LSU Adds Six More Signees
LSU’s monstrous Early Signing Day haul continues after the Tigers welcomed six more signees in offensive lineman Tyree Adams, tight end Jackson McGohan, linebacker Whit Weeks, cornerback Ashton Stamps, safety Kylin Jackson and safety Ryan Yaites. A look into each player and what LSU is getting from their monstrous...
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021
Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
Look: Pac-12 School Is Dominating National Signing Day Right Now
The early signing period in college football opened Wednesday, and one school has emerged as the clear winner. It's not one many people likely expected as recently as a few days ago. The Oregon Ducks have everyone talking about their victories on the recruiting trail over the past 24 hours. ...
Four-Star RB Kaleb Jackson Makes it Official, Signs Letter of Intent
Kaleb Jackson has signed his letter of intent with LSU, marking the 24th player to do so on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period. The only player left unsigned is Shelton Sampson Jr., who is expected to do so shortly. Jackson provides the Tigers with their second running back...
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU
Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes."I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said. "I've got to stay with my dawg."Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch
LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU
Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
Guy Who Fetches The Kicking Tee Takes Epic Belly-Flop In Independence Bowl
University of Houston equipment manager Gavin Hawk knows how to make an entrance.
Broncos Promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to 53-Man Roster
Guarantano reportedly signed a two-year contract, as well.
247Sports
National Signing Day: See the Hawaii 2023 recruiting class
- *VIP* Insider Interview: Listen to or read WarriorSportsNetwork's full-length commitment interview with Sagapolutele - Join now for 50% off a year AND free Paramount+ streaming - Ratings: 3-Stars / 80 rating by 247Sports / No. 172 OT nationally / 6-foot-4, 280 lbs. Location: Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge High School.
New Name Emerges For Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator Position
The Aggies could be adding this coach from the Pac-12 as their new offensive coordinator.
BREAKING: LSU flips a tight end commitment away from another SEC school
The news that every Tiger fan has been waiting for on Wednesday has finally come. Ka'Morreun Pimpton, once a Vanderbilt commit, has flipped his commitment on early signing day to LSU. Pimpton is a four-star, 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end from Fort Worth, Texas. Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt on July 26,...
Comments / 1