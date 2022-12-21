ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LSUCountry

Early Signing Day: LSU Adds Six More Signees

LSU’s monstrous Early Signing Day haul continues after the Tigers welcomed six more signees in offensive lineman Tyree Adams, tight end Jackson McGohan, linebacker Whit Weeks, cornerback Ashton Stamps, safety Kylin Jackson and safety Ryan Yaites. A look into each player and what LSU is getting from their monstrous...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Distractify

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021

Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS Denver

QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU

Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes."I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said. "I've got to stay with my dawg."Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from...
BOULDER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch

LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
LSUCountry

Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU

Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

National Signing Day: See the Hawaii 2023 recruiting class

- *VIP* Insider Interview: Listen to or read WarriorSportsNetwork's full-length commitment interview with Sagapolutele - Join now for 50% off a year AND free Paramount+ streaming - Ratings: 3-Stars / 80 rating by 247Sports / No. 172 OT nationally / 6-foot-4, 280 lbs. Location: Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge High School.
HAWAII STATE

