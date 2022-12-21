Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes."I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said. "I've got to stay with my dawg."Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from...

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO