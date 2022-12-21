Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita State basketball game on as scheduled, procedures outlined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 p.m. and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 p.m. Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.
Wichita State basketball holds off Texas Southern for win, but faces injury questions
The Shockers saw their star player go down with an injury early in the second half.
Andover native joining SEC football program
As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.
KWCH.com
Derby’s Dylan Edwards signs with Colorado, Avery Johnson inks at K-State
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby running back Dylan Edwards, who re-opened his recruiting after originally committing to play football at Kansas State, signed with Colorado and new Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Edwards committed to play at K-State on June 23....
Look who is back to lead the Wind Surge under new ownership — and keep some promises
The new president of the Wichita Wind Surge already is a familiar face it a lot of Wichitans.
nwahomepage.com
Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
KWCH.com
Cold again Christmas Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will continue through Christmas Eve with a slow warming trend expected over the next few days. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas Eve with morning low temperatures in the single digits to as cold as 5 below zero. Afternoon highs will reach the 20s over central and eastern Kansas with 30s over western Kansas.
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
KWCH.com
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
KWCH.com
Power restored to New Market Square in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power has been restored to a little more than 1,000 Evergy customers in west Wichita. The outage was focused around 21st and Maize Road to 29th and Tyler where the busy New Market Square shopping center is located. Evergy has yet to confirm the cause...
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
Wichita Eagle
Wichita’s Meddys opens first restaurant in Kansas City area, and more are planned
Wichita’s Meddys Mediterranean Eatery & Craft Bar has opened its first restaurant in the Kansas City area, and more are coming. The new 2,800-square-foot restaurant is in Corinth Quarter, 4105 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village. It can seat 65 inside at tables, booths and bar, and another 70 on a spacious covered patio on the south end with heaters for the winter and “monster fans” in the summer. It will have live music in nicer weather.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold and snow tonight and Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that snow and dangerous cold will develop tonight and will continue into Thursday. Areas of freezing drizzle will continue across central and south central Kansas this evening. Areas of snow will begin to develop over northern Kansas early tonight with activity spreading south into the night.
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
KWCH.com
Power restored to thousands in Wichita, Valley Center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday afternoon update Power has been restored for much of Wichita and all of Valley Center as of Thursday afternoon. An overnight and early morning winter storm packing winds of nearly 50 mph knocked out power to nearly 12,000 customers in Evergy’s local coverage area.
KAKE TV
'We might get there, we might not': Passengers at Wichita airport face multiple cancellations, delays Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Passengers flying through Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport faced multiple weather-related delays and cancellations Thursday. Airport officials in Wichita said staff spent the morning cleaning off runways and deploying snow plows. At least 12 departing flights were canceled, along with nine arrivals. “I worried about it...
kfdi.com
Airliner makes emergency landing in Wichita
An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday evening because of a problem with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 was on a flight from Phoenix to Chicago when the problem developed. The plane landed safely at Eisenhower National Airport around 8:30 p.m. and the passengers spent the night at a nearby hotel.
KWCH.com
Traveling for the holidays? Be sure to ‘pack your patience’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday’s winter storm caused flights out of Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to either be delayed or canceled - and travel to be at a standstill. Once the worst passed, people started to take advantage of the clearing conditions to get to their Christmas destinations, not letting the weather get in the way of their holiday plans.
