Court records provide more details about double-fatal crash

A police affidavit filed in the case of a man facing charges in connection with a recent two-vehicle wreck that killed a city 911 telecommunicator and her toddler son said the man had been driving recklessly at 90-100 mph in a 35-mph zone and had earlier at a residence been drinking large quantities of alcohol.

The affidavit, which is on file with the Nash County District Court, specifies what Rocky Mount police found out about Randy Sharpe, 37.

Sharpe late the night of Dec. 11 was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan on West Raleigh Boulevard with Brian Thorne, 38, aboard as a passenger.

The sedan struck a 2022 Honda HR-V Sport sport utility vehicle being driven by Netanya Richardson, 25, and with Andre Richardson-Dunn, 3, aboard as a passenger.

Nash County emergency radio traffic at 10:57 p.m. began broadcasting alerts of the crash.

The crash occurred on the part of West Raleigh across from the parking lot of the Walnut Shopping Center.

According to the affidavit, which was prepared by a police corporal, an officer was in a parking lot in the 700 block of West Raleigh when she saw a black sedan heading east at a reckless speed on West Raleigh.

The officer estimated the driver of the sedan was driving at double the 35-mph speed limit, the affidavit said.

The officer was leaving the parking lot in an attempt to halt the driver of the sedan for speeding when she was passed by the driver of a white sport utility vehicle who also was heading east on West Raleigh, the affidavit said.

As the driver of the white SUV passed the officer, the officer heard a collision, the affidavit said.

The officer drove behind the white SUV and arrived at the scene of the collision, which was in the 600 block of West Raleigh, the affidavit said.

Richardson and her child died at the scene after having been ejected from the SUV Richardson had been driving, the affidavit said.

Sharpe and Thorne had to be extricated from the sedan due to the severity of damage to the sedan and Thorne was found to have suffered traumatic disabling injuries to his lower extremities, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, roadway evidence at the scene showed Sharpe had been driving in the wrong direction in the left westbound lane on West Raleigh and had also crossed the center turn lane into the path of Richardson.

Crash data retrieved by a state trooper from the SUV Richardson had been driving showed Richardson had been driving 32 mph and also showed she had tried to slow down and swerve to avoid the sedan, the affidavit said.

A Rocky Mount Fire Department captain who had assisted emergency medical technicians with removing Sharpe from the sedan and placing him on a stretcher told another officer Sharpe had strongly smelled of alcohol, the affidavit said.

Additionally, the affidavit said Natasha Horne, who was a bystander at the scene, told a police sergeant that she had prior to the crash been with Sharpe at a residence along Powell Drive and that Sharpe had been drinking large quantities of alcohol while at the residence.

Horne told the police sergeant Sharpe was still at the residence when she left at 10 p.m., the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the police corporal was able to find and speak to Nakia Patton, who had been driving the white SUV east on West Raleigh prior to the crash.

Patton told the police corporal that the driver of the black sedan had been driving behind her before quickly catching up with and passing her when she was near the intersection of West Raleigh and Westwood Drive, the affidavit said.

Patton told the police corporal that the driver of the black sedan passed her by swerving left and straddling the center turn lane and one of the westbound lanes, the affidavit said.

She told police that the driver of the sedan was driving recklessly at 90-100 mph, the affidavit said.

Patton told police that she lost sight of the sedan for a few moments as the driver of the sedan rounded a curve in the roadway and that when she rounded the curve, she saw the sedan had crashed into another vehicle, the affidavit said.

The police corporal filed the affidavit so the police department could search for, seize, inspect and have analyzed any evidence associated with Sharpe. That included any sample or samples of blood taken by the medical staff at Nash UNC Health Care or by any emergency medical personnel, the affidavit said.

Police, after obtaining a search warrant from Superior Court Judge William Wolfe, seized three small containers of Sharpe’s blood.

Sharpe is charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by vehicle, judicial system records said.

Sharpe also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, specifically a .45-caliber handgun, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, the records said.

Additionally Sharpe is charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and misdemeanor driving while his license was revoked for driving while impaired, the records said.

Bond for Sharpe is set at $325,000, secured, but due to having suffered extensive injuries, he was on Monday transported to Central Prison in Raleigh, Maj. Eddie Moore of the county sheriff’s office told the Telegram via email. Central Prison has a medical center.

State Public Safety records said Sharpe was convicted in 2019 in Durham County for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, in 2016 in Nash County for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon, in 2016 in Guilford County for aggravated driving while impaired, in 2007 in Nash County for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense and attempted obtaining property by false pretense, and in 2005 in Nash County for misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny.

Sharpe had listed an address along Pond View Court, the judicial system records said.