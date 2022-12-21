ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Court records provide more details about double-fatal crash

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxeC3_0jpgAVZQ00

A police affidavit filed in the case of a man facing charges in connection with a recent two-vehicle wreck that killed a city 911 telecommunicator and her toddler son said the man had been driving recklessly at 90-100 mph in a 35-mph zone and had earlier at a residence been drinking large quantities of alcohol.

The affidavit, which is on file with the Nash County District Court, specifies what Rocky Mount police found out about Randy Sharpe, 37.

Sharpe late the night of Dec. 11 was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan on West Raleigh Boulevard with Brian Thorne, 38, aboard as a passenger.

The sedan struck a 2022 Honda HR-V Sport sport utility vehicle being driven by Netanya Richardson, 25, and with Andre Richardson-Dunn, 3, aboard as a passenger.

Nash County emergency radio traffic at 10:57 p.m. began broadcasting alerts of the crash.

The crash occurred on the part of West Raleigh across from the parking lot of the Walnut Shopping Center.

According to the affidavit, which was prepared by a police corporal, an officer was in a parking lot in the 700 block of West Raleigh when she saw a black sedan heading east at a reckless speed on West Raleigh.

The officer estimated the driver of the sedan was driving at double the 35-mph speed limit, the affidavit said.

The officer was leaving the parking lot in an attempt to halt the driver of the sedan for speeding when she was passed by the driver of a white sport utility vehicle who also was heading east on West Raleigh, the affidavit said.

As the driver of the white SUV passed the officer, the officer heard a collision, the affidavit said.

The officer drove behind the white SUV and arrived at the scene of the collision, which was in the 600 block of West Raleigh, the affidavit said.

Richardson and her child died at the scene after having been ejected from the SUV Richardson had been driving, the affidavit said.

Sharpe and Thorne had to be extricated from the sedan due to the severity of damage to the sedan and Thorne was found to have suffered traumatic disabling injuries to his lower extremities, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, roadway evidence at the scene showed Sharpe had been driving in the wrong direction in the left westbound lane on West Raleigh and had also crossed the center turn lane into the path of Richardson.

Crash data retrieved by a state trooper from the SUV Richardson had been driving showed Richardson had been driving 32 mph and also showed she had tried to slow down and swerve to avoid the sedan, the affidavit said.

A Rocky Mount Fire Department captain who had assisted emergency medical technicians with removing Sharpe from the sedan and placing him on a stretcher told another officer Sharpe had strongly smelled of alcohol, the affidavit said.

Additionally, the affidavit said Natasha Horne, who was a bystander at the scene, told a police sergeant that she had prior to the crash been with Sharpe at a residence along Powell Drive and that Sharpe had been drinking large quantities of alcohol while at the residence.

Horne told the police sergeant Sharpe was still at the residence when she left at 10 p.m., the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the police corporal was able to find and speak to Nakia Patton, who had been driving the white SUV east on West Raleigh prior to the crash.

Patton told the police corporal that the driver of the black sedan had been driving behind her before quickly catching up with and passing her when she was near the intersection of West Raleigh and Westwood Drive, the affidavit said.

Patton told the police corporal that the driver of the black sedan passed her by swerving left and straddling the center turn lane and one of the westbound lanes, the affidavit said.

She told police that the driver of the sedan was driving recklessly at 90-100 mph, the affidavit said.

Patton told police that she lost sight of the sedan for a few moments as the driver of the sedan rounded a curve in the roadway and that when she rounded the curve, she saw the sedan had crashed into another vehicle, the affidavit said.

The police corporal filed the affidavit so the police department could search for, seize, inspect and have analyzed any evidence associated with Sharpe. That included any sample or samples of blood taken by the medical staff at Nash UNC Health Care or by any emergency medical personnel, the affidavit said.

Police, after obtaining a search warrant from Superior Court Judge William Wolfe, seized three small containers of Sharpe’s blood.

Sharpe is charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by vehicle, judicial system records said.

Sharpe also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, specifically a .45-caliber handgun, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, the records said.

Additionally Sharpe is charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and misdemeanor driving while his license was revoked for driving while impaired, the records said.

Bond for Sharpe is set at $325,000, secured, but due to having suffered extensive injuries, he was on Monday transported to Central Prison in Raleigh, Maj. Eddie Moore of the county sheriff’s office told the Telegram via email. Central Prison has a medical center.

State Public Safety records said Sharpe was convicted in 2019 in Durham County for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, in 2016 in Nash County for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon, in 2016 in Guilford County for aggravated driving while impaired, in 2007 in Nash County for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense and attempted obtaining property by false pretense, and in 2005 in Nash County for misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny.

Sharpe had listed an address along Pond View Court, the judicial system records said.

Comments / 4

LaPreda Smith
2d ago

Rest in Peace to my lil cousin and her baby 🥺 Their funeral was yesterday and the family is taking it very very hard.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
DEEP RUN, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting in Lenoir County Thursday has left a man in critical condition with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Shortly after noon, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in Deep Run. The preliminary...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham police identify suspect vehicle information from June hit and run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are continuing to seek information regarding a hit and run involving a motorcycle in June. On June 3 around 10:30 p.m., Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard when he was hit by another vehicle.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WITN

Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested a man accused of distributing illegal narcotics. 27-year-old Raheem Freeland was taken into custody Wednesday after members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave.
KINSTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy