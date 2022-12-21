ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Governor commutes convicted murderer's sentence in 1994 Tarboro slaying

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday commuted the sentence of an Edgecombe County man convicted of murder at the age of 16 in 1994.

Benjamin Williams, 44, was convicted by an Edgecombe County jury on Dec. 4, 1994, for the April 17, 1994, murder of Kenneth Levone Freeman, 16, in East Tarboro.

Williams had served 28 years of a life sentence.

Williams’ commutation resulted from a recommendation by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison for crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.

According to media reports, Freeman, who lived on Ridgewood Road near Princeville, had gotten into an altercation with Williams.

“It was a personality conflict that got out of hand. A drug dispute is possible to a certain extent, but I think the main problem was teenagers who were not thinking and tried to even the score. But the score wasn’t that high,” Tarboro police Detective Wendy Gromert told The (Tarboro) Daily Southerner at the time.

Gromert said Williams was part of a group of five youths from Rocky Mount who had come to Tarboro and had gotten upset when the Tarboro youths started teasing them.

The newspaper reported that police responded to a shots fired call from East Tarboro at 8:29 p.m. and found Freeman, suffering from a single gunshot wound and lying in a Wooten Street yard.

According to reports, Freeman ran a short distance before collapsing near the front door of 804 Wooten St.

Members of the Edgecombe County Rescue Squad responded and worked to stabilize Freeman before transporting him to the then-Heritage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m.

According to a news release from Cooper’s office, Williams has been consistently employed and participated in learning programs, including obtaining his G.E.D. and trade qualifications while incarcerated.

Williams was scheduled to be released on parole in August 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
KINSTON, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
orangeandbluepress.com

Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself

A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Raleigh mass shooter’s gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney. District Attorney...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested a man accused of distributing illegal narcotics. 27-year-old Raheem Freeland was taken into custody Wednesday after members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WITN

Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting

ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Children from around the country were at East Carolina University to participate in a study that could help researchers learn more about the effects and treatment of brain injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in...
KINSTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy