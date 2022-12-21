Governor commutes convicted murderer's sentence in 1994 Tarboro slaying

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday commuted the sentence of an Edgecombe County man convicted of murder at the age of 16 in 1994.

Benjamin Williams, 44, was convicted by an Edgecombe County jury on Dec. 4, 1994, for the April 17, 1994, murder of Kenneth Levone Freeman, 16, in East Tarboro.

Williams had served 28 years of a life sentence.

Williams’ commutation resulted from a recommendation by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison for crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.

According to media reports, Freeman, who lived on Ridgewood Road near Princeville, had gotten into an altercation with Williams.

“It was a personality conflict that got out of hand. A drug dispute is possible to a certain extent, but I think the main problem was teenagers who were not thinking and tried to even the score. But the score wasn’t that high,” Tarboro police Detective Wendy Gromert told The (Tarboro) Daily Southerner at the time.

Gromert said Williams was part of a group of five youths from Rocky Mount who had come to Tarboro and had gotten upset when the Tarboro youths started teasing them.

The newspaper reported that police responded to a shots fired call from East Tarboro at 8:29 p.m. and found Freeman, suffering from a single gunshot wound and lying in a Wooten Street yard.

According to reports, Freeman ran a short distance before collapsing near the front door of 804 Wooten St.

Members of the Edgecombe County Rescue Squad responded and worked to stabilize Freeman before transporting him to the then-Heritage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m.

According to a news release from Cooper’s office, Williams has been consistently employed and participated in learning programs, including obtaining his G.E.D. and trade qualifications while incarcerated.

Williams was scheduled to be released on parole in August 2023.