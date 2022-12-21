Wizards snap losing streak at 10, beat Suns 113-110

PHOENIX (AP) – Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards stopped their 10-game losing streak, beating the Phoenix Suns 113-110.

Washington played without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined with what Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. called a “non-COVID illness.”

The Wizards won for the first time since Nov. 28, when they beat Minnesota 142-128 in Washington.

Bradley Beal, held to two points in the first half, finished with 27 for the Wizards (12-20). Landry Shamet led the Suns (19-13) with a season-high 31 points, making a career-high nine 3-pointers.

Deondre Ayton had 30 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix. Devin Booker missed his second straight game with groin soreness.

