Read full article on original website
Related
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
kalkinemedia.com
Malaysia campsite landslide search ends with 31 dead
Rescuers have called off the search for bodies after a massive, predawn landslide blanketed a campsite north of Malaysia's capital killing 31 people, officials said on Saturday. According to police, 92 people, including dozens of children, were sleeping at the unlicensed campsite at an organic farm in Batang Kali, Selangor...
kalkinemedia.com
FACTBOX-Who could fill gap in Mexico's central bank board?
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in the coming days due to nominate a deputy governor for the Bank of Mexico, with board member Gerardo Esquivel's mandate expiring on Dec. 31. Following are some names floated by analysts as potential replacements if, as...
straightarrownews.com
Solar energy may be more of a problem than we realize
The Biden administration has recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes billions of dollars earmarked for clean energy initiatives. However, the environment remains a global concern. The UN recently issued an alarming report that the planet is well off the pace to hit its greenhouse gas emissions goals. Solar energy is often discussed as one of the main solutions to the climate crisis. The Department of Energy estimates that as much as 40% of the U.S. could be powered by solar by 2035. However, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan cautions that solar energy may be more of a problem for the environment than we realize.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 23
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic tap, the Commerce Department is expected to report consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.8% jump in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index likely climbed 4.7% year-on-year in November after increasing 5.0% in October. Personal income likely edged up 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.7% rise in October. The University of Michigan's final December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 59.1. The Commerce Department is also set to report a 0.6% fall in orders for durable goods in November. Orders for non-defence capital goods, excluding aircraft, likely remained unchanged in November, after increasing 0.6% in the previous month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to allow the use of approved Coherus Biosciences Inc's experimental treatment based on China-only trials for patients with an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. Canada's GDP data is set for release. The country's economy is expected to have remained unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September. Brazil's IBGE is set to release the country's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index for December. It is expected to post a 0.52% rise in the month to mid-December. Mexico's trade balance data and economic activity data are expected. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
scaffoldmag.com
Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity
Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
kalkinemedia.com
'Big challenges': choosing a nuclear career in Japan
The 2011 Fukushima disaster made working in the nuclear industry unappealing for many Japanese students, but a new government push to revive the sector could start to shift the narrative. It's a welcome development for some young professionals, who have experienced the stigma sometimes associated with their job. Chisato, who...
No energy worries for Italy's 'harmonious walnut tribe'
CUPRAMONTANA, Italy, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fabrizio Cardinali, 72, does not crave the bright city lights. Indeed he has no use for electricity and for more than half a century has lived entirely off the grid.
techaiapp.com
Realizing a century-old dream to make electricity from air
European research is expanding clean-energy options, bolstering the EU’s goal to become climate-neural by 2050. As the European Union strives for climate neutrality by mid-century, a mother-and-son team is helping to tackle a potential hurdle: the limited number of renewable-energy sources driving the EU’s shift away from fossil fuels.
grid.news
China’s aluminum plants spew climate emissions that last 50,000 years. There’s a surprisingly simple solution.
Editor’s Note: This article is a collaboration between Grid and Inside Climate News. Historically, the global aluminum industry curbed emissions of one of the most potent greenhouse gases using a surprisingly simple method: a stick. Standing over a huge bubbling pot of molten aluminum, workers would plunge a long wooden pole into the pot to stop a chemical reaction that disrupted aluminum production and released the powerful emissions.
The lie of aqua nullius, ‘nobody’s water', prevails in Australia. Indigenous water reserves are not enough to deliver justice
When the British colonised Australia they assumed terra nullius, “nobody’s land”, and aqua nullius, “nobody’s water”. In 1992, terra nullius was overturned – but aqua nullius remains. Aqua nullius denies the existence of Indigenous peoples’ own water governance principles, laid down through ancestral “first laws”. These customary laws are carried through songlines, trade routes and ceremony, embedded in a deep reciprocal economy of sharing. First laws guide the custodianship of living waters, with attention to intergenerational equity. Living waters – from rivers, to ancient aquifers to wetlands – are sacred and alive. As the source of energy to animate Country, living...
Comments / 0