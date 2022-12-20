Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
deltastate.edu
Delta State’s flag also to fly at half-staff in memory of Betty DeLap
The Delta State University flag will also fly at half-staff Monday, Dec. 20, through sunset Wednesday, Dec. 21, in memory of Betty DeLap, former Administrative Assistant to the President. Betty DeLap, of Cleveland, MS passed away Dec. 16. She was 95. Betty DeLap was born on July 23, 1927, in...
deltastate.edu
Delta State’s flag to fly at half-staff in memory of Elsie Lynn Ervin
The Delta State University flag will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Dec. 20, through sunset Thursday, Dec. 22, in memory of Elsie Lynn Ervin, former Director of Housing and Residence Life and Director of Student Life. Elsie Lynn Ervin, of Germantown, TN (formerly Cleveland, MS) passed away Dec. 16 from complications...
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
The pandemic brought many small town health clinics to the brink. But health care providers say the crisis also led to more awareness of the health disparities that have long existed in rural America.
Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi
A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of...
Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
deltadailynews.com
Holiday Trash Schedule Announced for City of Greenville
Mayor Errick D. Simmonshas announced the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will also be closed on Friday, December 30th in observance of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Monday and Tuesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27th. Wednesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day. Thursday and Friday’s routes will be picked up on Thursday, December 29th.
actionnews5.com
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
WLOX
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two days before his 51st birthday is one day Bubba Rawles will never forget. He had just finished an afternoon service call on December 13 and was backing down the home’s long driveway in Carroll County when his service truck became stuck. “I got...
darkhorsepressnow.com
STEPPING UP TO SERVE: Greenville Police Dept. Takes Fallen Officer’s Son On Christmas Shopping Spree
The sweetest shopping spree happened in Greenville at Walmart yesterday. Detective Myiesha Stewart, who was killed in the line of duty, has a young son named Jace. He is 3 years old. Detective Stewart was killed on October 11 while on duty working for the Greenville Police Department. She was...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Batesville woman arrested in Oxford on credit card fraud charges
A Batesville woman is behind bars after two separate credit card fraud reports. According to Oxford Police Department, on December 13th and 18th, officers took two separate reports of credit card fraud at businesses in the 2200 and 2500 blocks of West Jackson Avenue. After a little investigation, Tosha Mister, 51, of Batesville was arrested and charged with four counts of Credit Card Fraud and one count of Embezzlement.
deltadailynews.com
Area Police Investigate Business Burglary
Greenville police are looking for a suspect responsible for business burglary. At 2 a.m. on December 21st, Greenville police received an alarm call at the Double Quick located in the 500 block of Dr. King North. When officers responded, they noticed the glass of the front door had been busted out. They also noticed that items were missing.
Comments / 0