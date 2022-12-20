ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deltastate.edu

Delta State’s flag also to fly at half-staff in memory of Betty DeLap

The Delta State University flag will also fly at half-staff Monday, Dec. 20, through sunset Wednesday, Dec. 21, in memory of Betty DeLap, former Administrative Assistant to the President. Betty DeLap, of Cleveland, MS passed away Dec. 16. She was 95. Betty DeLap was born on July 23, 1927, in...
CLEVELAND, MS
deltastate.edu

Delta State’s flag to fly at half-staff in memory of Elsie Lynn Ervin

The Delta State University flag will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Dec. 20, through sunset Thursday, Dec. 22, in memory of Elsie Lynn Ervin, former Director of Housing and Residence Life and Director of Student Life. Elsie Lynn Ervin, of Germantown, TN (formerly Cleveland, MS) passed away Dec. 16 from complications...
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
GREENWOOD, MS
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltadailynews.com

Holiday Trash Schedule Announced for City of Greenville

Mayor Errick D. Simmonshas announced the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will also be closed on Friday, December 30th in observance of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Monday and Tuesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27th. Wednesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day. Thursday and Friday’s routes will be picked up on Thursday, December 29th.
GREENVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Batesville woman arrested in Oxford on credit card fraud charges

A Batesville woman is behind bars after two separate credit card fraud reports. According to Oxford Police Department, on December 13th and 18th, officers took two separate reports of credit card fraud at businesses in the 2200 and 2500 blocks of West Jackson Avenue. After a little investigation, Tosha Mister, 51, of Batesville was arrested and charged with four counts of Credit Card Fraud and one count of Embezzlement.
OXFORD, MS
deltadailynews.com

Area Police Investigate Business Burglary

Greenville police are looking for a suspect responsible for business burglary. At 2 a.m. on December 21st, Greenville police received an alarm call at the Double Quick located in the 500 block of Dr. King North. When officers responded, they noticed the glass of the front door had been busted out. They also noticed that items were missing.
GREENVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy