Albuquerque, NM

Calls to bring back APD’s party patrol unit grow after weekend shooting

By Alexa Skonieski
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been seven years since Nicole Chavez lost her son Jaydon Chavez-Silver . “He was a leader and he was just a bright light when he would come in the room. You would feel his energy. His smile could make the saddest person happy,” Chavez says.

Chavez-Silver was killed in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in northeast Albuquerque back in June of 2015. All of these years later, Chavez says not a day goes by she doesn’t miss him. “This last year has been a little hard. A lot of his best friends have gotten married recently or started having children, you know, having their families, and you think what would my son be doing right now? What would Jaydon be doing?”

She’s been pushing for the Albuquerque Police Department to bring back their party patrol unit ever since – a team that’s been disbanded for at least a decade – dedicated to breaking up parties. But after another young life was taken too soon this weekend at a house party, the push is even stronger today.

“I completely understand APD and they’re having a hard time with just manpower, which is awful, we need to support our law enforcement officers, absolutely. But I think that there needs to be a second look at how we could bring the party patrol back with those priority calls,” says Chavez.

Jada Gonzales was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Albuquerque’s west side near Pat Hurley Park. According to a GoFundMe page, she turned 18 years old last month. She was a senior at Albuquerque Academy with plans of attending Texas Christian University.

Meanwhile, Chavez, who is also the founder of Robbed New Mexico , says her fight against gun violence will continue long into the future to keep her own child’s memory alive. “Through the holiday season, please keep those of us who have lost our loved ones, and Jada’s family, in your thoughts and prayers because the holidays are always so, so, hard. It’s a struggle to get through,” Chavez says.

KRQE reached out to APD who said they are not bringing back the party patrol unit.

