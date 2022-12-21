Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Adore Delano at Gramercy Theatre on February 18th, 2023
Adore Delano will be making a stop in New York for her “Party Your World 2023 US World Tour.” She will be performing at Gramercy Theatre on February 18th, 2023. Adore Delano is a stage name of Danny Noriega, an American drag queen, singer, and television personality. She is best known for competing on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed second. Delano has released two studio albums, Till Death Do Us Party and Whatever as Adore Delano, and has toured internationally. She released her debut studio album, Till Death Do Us Party in 2014, which included the hit single “DTF.” Delano followed up with her second studio album, Whatever, in 2016, which featured the singles “I Adore U” and “Take Me There.” Both albums combine elements of pop, rock, and electronic dance music, and showcase Delano’s powerful vocals and catchy songwriting. Most recently, she’s released an EP titled Dirty Laundry, which came out in 2021. She is known for her energetic stage presence and unique fashion style, which often includes bright colors and bold makeup. Delano is considered a fan favorite among the Drag Race community and has a large following on social media.
BJ The Chicago Kid at Blue Note Jazz Club February 10th, 11th and 12th, 2023
BJ The Chicago Kid will be coming to New York for three nights next February at the Blue Note Jazz Club. BJ the Chicago Kid is an American singer, songwriter, and actor from Chicago, Illinois. He began his career as a gospel singer, and later transitioned to R&B and soul music. BJ the Chicago Kid’s career took off in 2011, when he released the mixtape “A Taste of Chicago,” which received widespread praise for its soulful sound and his powerful vocals. This led to the release of his debut album, “Pineapple Now-Laters,” in 2012, which included the hit single “Good Luv’n.” In 2016, he released his second album, “In My Mind,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album and overall, he’s been nominated for a Grammy a total of 7 times. BJ the Chicago Kid has collaborated with a number of high-profile artists as well, including Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, and Anderson .Paak.
20th Anniversary Of Joe Strummer’s Passing To Be Honored By Busking In Front Of New York City Stummer Mural
Consequence Sound brings us news of multiple musicians planning to come together in tribute to Joe Strummer of the legendary rock band Clash. The tribute performances are to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of Stummer’s passing after he died from an undiagnosed congenital heart defect on December 22nd, 2002 at age 50.
Nick Hakim at Brooklyn Steel on January 21st, 2023
Nick Hakim will be coming to New York next month on January 21st, 2023, to Brooklyn Steel. June McDoom will be the opening act. Nick Hakim is a musician hailing from Washington D.C. His music draws inspiration from various genres, including soul, R&B, and indie rock. He first gained attention with the release of his debut EP, “Where Will We Go Pt. 1,” in 2014. His latest musical release is an album titled “COMETA,” which was released just this past October. The album features a mix of soulful, introspective tracks that showcase Hakim’s unique blend of style and substance. It has received critical acclaim for its emotional depth and Hakim’s powerful vocals. Overall, Nick Hakim is a rising star in the music industry and will certainly deliver an impressive performance at his show.
