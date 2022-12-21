Adore Delano will be making a stop in New York for her “Party Your World 2023 US World Tour.” She will be performing at Gramercy Theatre on February 18th, 2023. Adore Delano is a stage name of Danny Noriega, an American drag queen, singer, and television personality. She is best known for competing on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed second. Delano has released two studio albums, Till Death Do Us Party and Whatever as Adore Delano, and has toured internationally. She released her debut studio album, Till Death Do Us Party in 2014, which included the hit single “DTF.” Delano followed up with her second studio album, Whatever, in 2016, which featured the singles “I Adore U” and “Take Me There.” Both albums combine elements of pop, rock, and electronic dance music, and showcase Delano’s powerful vocals and catchy songwriting. Most recently, she’s released an EP titled Dirty Laundry, which came out in 2021. She is known for her energetic stage presence and unique fashion style, which often includes bright colors and bold makeup. Delano is considered a fan favorite among the Drag Race community and has a large following on social media.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO