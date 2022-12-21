Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Lincoln woman known for giving back wins free car for Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a special surprise for 71-year-old Marilyn Wylie of Lincoln after her daughter nominated her to be gifted a free car for Christmas. On Friday, she got her brand new set of wheels, one that can now help her get to essential healthcare appointments without worry.
klkntv.com
Snow Angels get out their shovels to help fellow Lincolnites
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of Lincolnites got up and moving Thursday morning to help shovel snow for those who can’t. The Snow Angels program operates through Lincoln Public Works and helps people in need who can’t shovel the snow, oftentimes the elderly or people with disabilities.
klkntv.com
Matt Talbot stays open to give shelter from brutal cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln nonprofit is changing its plans and offering a warm place for those in need during the dangerous cold. Though it planned to be closed Thursday, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s dining room is open and available. Dinner will be served between 5:30...
klkntv.com
Domestic violence rises after Christmas, Lincoln nonprofit says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This time of year brings stress of all kinds, and in abusive relationships, it can cause dangerous situations. Marla Sohl, the sexual assault services coordinator for Voices of Hope, said the organization sees an increase in domestic violence before and after the holidays. “Sometimes I...
KETV.com
KETV's Julie Cornell and Rob McCartney share special holiday reading of 'The Night Before Christmas'
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7's Julie Cornell and Rob McCartney teamed up for a special reading of a holiday classic. Watch the video above to see their rendition of "The Night Before Christmas."
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
klkntv.com
Where to recycle Christmas trees, lights in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln announced several locations where people can recycle Christmas trees and lights. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said trees can be dropped off from Sunday through Jan. 16 at the following locations:. Ballard Park, 3901 North 66th St. Holmes Lake Park,...
klkntv.com
The Kitten King and Queen: Meet Simba and Nala, available at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society Executive Director Matt Madcharo brought two very small and very sweet kittens to the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday. Simba and Nala are about 10 weeks old and were left with the nonprofit last week. Now that they’ve been fixed and vaccinated, they’re ready for their forever homes.
klkntv.com
Check out which Lincoln restaurants are open over Christmas weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Don’t like your in-laws’ cooking? Metro Dining Delivery has you covered. Metro Dining Delivery has compiled a list of all Lincoln restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The business is a delivery service that serves Lincoln and is affiliated...
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry announces that her family is expecting a baby
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry had exciting news to announce Thursday morning on First News!. The Stolinski family is expecting a baby in July. "We are over the moon excited and feel so blessed," Fry said. Right now, Melissa has three step sons: 20-year-old Gabe,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln day care stays open during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As schools close for the winter storm, many kids in Lincoln need a place to go. At least one day care, KidsPark, is staying open to meet that demand. The day care near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road said it is ready to take in more kids on Thursday, even if it is just for a couple hours.
klkntv.com
‘That’s weather that will kill somebody’: Lincoln charities help homeless endure cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With wind chills expected to drop to 35 to 45 degrees below zero this week, it’s important for everyone stay inside. But for some, finding a warm place to stay can be a challenge. Pastor Tom Barber of the People’s City Mission said he...
Omaha family moves into hotel after Legacy Crossing Apartments condemned
Days before Christmas, Jerrisha Rice, their girlfriend Haven and their 18-month-old son and dog are now packed into a small hotel room after Legacy Crossing Apartments were condemned.
klkntv.com
Missing Omaha woman Cari Allen found dead in Kansas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A little more than a month after she went missing, police have found and identified the body of Cari Allen. On Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that authorities found a deceased person at the southern end of Topeka, Kansas. On Friday, an...
klkntv.com
Slow holiday warm up
Our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s and we’re going to be below that for the next few days. However, we get back to normal on Tuesday and continue the warming trend into the rest of next week! It’s going to be a dry 10 days ahead, except for a small rain chance by the end of next week.
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: candles, hot tubs and baby cribs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Advantage Sales & Marketing is recalling over 30,000 of its Good Matters three wick candles. The company says the candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures causing the jar to break, posing fire and laceration injury hazards. If you have the recalled candle, stop using it...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln-area couple thrilled to have home featured in HGTV magazine
Danica Gadeken drove to Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Lincoln and picked up as many copies of HGTV Magazine as she could find. It’s not every day that your home is featured in a national publication, after all. She and husband Chris even got recognized at the airport. “It’s...
klkntv.com
Lincoln bus riders saw delays in cold weather Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said StarTran buses experienced some delays on Thursday. As of 4:30 p.m., buses were back on schedule, according to an LTU spokeswoman. But earlier in the day, officials said snow had impacted roads across the city, which caused delays.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers helped over 500 drivers as winter weather swept across state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska drivers battled the elements the last two days, with snow and freezing temps shutting down parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol helped 517 drivers across the state on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Friday press release. Troopers helped stranded travelers on...
Comments / 0