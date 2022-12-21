ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln woman known for giving back wins free car for Christmas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a special surprise for 71-year-old Marilyn Wylie of Lincoln after her daughter nominated her to be gifted a free car for Christmas. On Friday, she got her brand new set of wheels, one that can now help her get to essential healthcare appointments without worry.
LINCOLN, NE
Snow Angels get out their shovels to help fellow Lincolnites

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of Lincolnites got up and moving Thursday morning to help shovel snow for those who can’t. The Snow Angels program operates through Lincoln Public Works and helps people in need who can’t shovel the snow, oftentimes the elderly or people with disabilities.
LINCOLN, NE
Matt Talbot stays open to give shelter from brutal cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln nonprofit is changing its plans and offering a warm place for those in need during the dangerous cold. Though it planned to be closed Thursday, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s dining room is open and available. Dinner will be served between 5:30...
LINCOLN, NE
Domestic violence rises after Christmas, Lincoln nonprofit says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This time of year brings stress of all kinds, and in abusive relationships, it can cause dangerous situations. Marla Sohl, the sexual assault services coordinator for Voices of Hope, said the organization sees an increase in domestic violence before and after the holidays. “Sometimes I...
LINCOLN, NE
Where to recycle Christmas trees, lights in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln announced several locations where people can recycle Christmas trees and lights. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said trees can be dropped off from Sunday through Jan. 16 at the following locations:. Ballard Park, 3901 North 66th St. Holmes Lake Park,...
LINCOLN, NE
Check out which Lincoln restaurants are open over Christmas weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Don’t like your in-laws’ cooking? Metro Dining Delivery has you covered. Metro Dining Delivery has compiled a list of all Lincoln restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The business is a delivery service that serves Lincoln and is affiliated...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln day care stays open during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As schools close for the winter storm, many kids in Lincoln need a place to go. At least one day care, KidsPark, is staying open to meet that demand. The day care near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road said it is ready to take in more kids on Thursday, even if it is just for a couple hours.
LINCOLN, NE
Missing Omaha woman Cari Allen found dead in Kansas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A little more than a month after she went missing, police have found and identified the body of Cari Allen. On Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that authorities found a deceased person at the southern end of Topeka, Kansas. On Friday, an...
TOPEKA, KS
Slow holiday warm up

Our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s and we’re going to be below that for the next few days. However, we get back to normal on Tuesday and continue the warming trend into the rest of next week! It’s going to be a dry 10 days ahead, except for a small rain chance by the end of next week.
LINCOLN, NE
Recall Alert: candles, hot tubs and baby cribs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Advantage Sales & Marketing is recalling over 30,000 of its Good Matters three wick candles. The company says the candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures causing the jar to break, posing fire and laceration injury hazards. If you have the recalled candle, stop using it...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln-area couple thrilled to have home featured in HGTV magazine

Danica Gadeken drove to Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Lincoln and picked up as many copies of HGTV Magazine as she could find. It’s not every day that your home is featured in a national publication, after all. She and husband Chris even got recognized at the airport. “It’s...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln bus riders saw delays in cold weather Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said StarTran buses experienced some delays on Thursday. As of 4:30 p.m., buses were back on schedule, according to an LTU spokeswoman. But earlier in the day, officials said snow had impacted roads across the city, which caused delays.
LINCOLN, NE

