Columbia, MO

SEC Opener Sold Out

Columbia, Mo. – Fresh off its largest win over a ranked opponent in 12 years, the Missouri men's basketball team has sold out its SEC opener versus Kentucky, announced on Saturday. A second-straight capacity crowd at Mizzou Arena marks the first time MU has sold out back-to-back games since...
Mizzou Blitzes No. 16 Illinois to Claim Braggin’ Rights

St. Louis, Mo. - The Missouri men's basketball team dominated from start to finish against nationally-ranked Illinois on Thursday night, earning a 93-71 victory at Enterprise Center to win the McBride Homes Braggin' Rights Game. With the win, the Tigers improve to 11-1 on the year, while the No. 16 Illini drop to 8-4.
Football Falls 27-17 To Wake Forest In Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. – Sam Hartman threw two second-half touchdown passes after the Missouri Tigers had taken a 17-14 lead to pace the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to a 27-17 victory in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Completing 23-of-36 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, Hartman set the...
