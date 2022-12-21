St. Louis, Mo. - The Missouri men's basketball team dominated from start to finish against nationally-ranked Illinois on Thursday night, earning a 93-71 victory at Enterprise Center to win the McBride Homes Braggin' Rights Game. With the win, the Tigers improve to 11-1 on the year, while the No. 16 Illini drop to 8-4.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO