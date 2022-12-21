Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Vandeer Sentenced on Possession Charges
Alexander Vandeer of Kiester, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 13, 2022. Vandeer was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago...
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
KIMT
Charles City meth dealer gets federal prison sentence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Charles City man is sent to federal prison for drugs, guns, and bombs. Cody Robert Winters, 34, pleaded guilty in June to one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms and one count of distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Winters distributed pure methamphetamine on several occasions from the spring of 2020 through the fall of 2020. During this time, Winters allegedly taught another individual how to manufacture explosive devices. A November 2020 search of Winters’ house resulted in the seizure of firearms and explosive materials.
kiow.com
O’Dell Sentenced on Theft Charges
Valerie Lynn O’Dell, Forest City, pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 30, 2022. O’Dell was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay $855.00...
kiow.com
Scheff Judgement Revoked
Eric Scheff of Mason City had his deferred judgment revoked on his conviction for “Forgery,” a class D felony. Scheff was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for meth found in the trunk of a rental car
MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with methamphetamine means probation for a Cerro Gordo County man. Daniel Virgil Kleve, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Law enforcement says it searched a rental car Kleve was driving on March 17 and found a plastic baggie containing 5.83 grams of meth. The drug was inside Kleve’s duffel bag in the trunk of the car.
KIMT
Austin man charged with five armed robberies is sentenced for three of them
AUSTIN, Minn. – Committing three armed robberies is sending a Mower County man to prison. Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 10 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 181 days already served. Mims was also ordered to pay $6,392.55 in restitution.
kiow.com
Cox Has Probation Modified
Anthony Cox of Northwood had his probation modified on his conviction for Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Tetrahydrocannabinols),” a class D felony. Cox was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.
KGLO News
Mason City man pleads not guilty to willful injury
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested after an assault at a northeastern Mason City home two years ago has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 39-year-old Brian Smith of assaulting another man a little before 1:00 AM on July 19th 2020 at a house in the 800 block of 9th Northeast. Smith allegedly punched the victim and then repeatedly struck the victim in the face and head with a tire iron. The complaint says the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip and other minor cuts to the face.
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
KAAL-TV
Former Austin bank employee sentenced to $20K restitution in second theft case
(ABC 6 News) – A former First Farmers & Merchants Bank employee was sentenced to repay $20,275 in Mower County Court Thursday after pleading guilty to stealing $16,300 from a client’s account between May and November of 2020. Additional charges of theft, forgery, and identity theft were dismissed.
algonaradio.com
Whittemore Woman Charged in Palo Alto County
–An investigation at a West Bend care center has resulted in multiple charges against a Whittemore woman. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 47-year-old Tammy Lynn Illg just after 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 14th. Illg was taken into custody on two valid No Bond arrest warrants, one for Drug Diversion, a Class C Felony, and the other for Dependent Adult Abuse, a Serious Misdemeanor.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges
–A traffic incident late last week resulted in multiple charges being filed against an Algona man. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded around 8 PM Thursday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 30-year-old Aaron Douglas Michail. Michail is facing charges of Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Control and a Stop Sign Violation.
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people. Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on...
KIMT
Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain
Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
kiow.com
Area Sheriff’s Urge Caution on the Roads
The area roads are becoming slippery and, in some cases, treacherous. Area county sheriffs are urging residents and travelers to only travel in case of emergency. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook:. “**PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes, they have bright lights and...
kchanews.com
Don’t Confuse Sheriff’s Squad Cars in North Iowa with Santa’s Sleigh
Several northeast Iowa sheriff’s offices are reminding the public not to confuse their squad cars with Santa’s Sleigh. In similar Facebook posts by the Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, with each including a picture of one of their patrol vehicles, a **PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** reads, “This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes they have bright lights and loud sirens, however they are not magical. Yes, some of our Deputies have 4 wheel drive or all wheel drive but they can not get through everything, especially if we can’t see. If in the next 24-72 hours you find yourself stranded, we will do what we can to get you, however we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to. Please plan accordingly. If you have to be out and about make sure you have an emergency kit, food, water, blankets, shovel, phone charger, full tank of gas, winter jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, snow boots, and let someone know where you are going. If at all possible we would ask that you stay put! If you have an emergency, we will do everything possible to get services out to you to assist you.”
kiow.com
Winnebago County Road Update
The blizzard like conditions continue in the area and in Winnebago County, road crews are working tirelessly to clear the streets. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders explained that his team will remain out for as long as possible. The area is currently under a Blizzard Warning until Christmas Eve morning...
KIMT
Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
