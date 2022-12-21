‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast

Read full article on original website
fox34.com
‘Constantly planning’: City utilities ready for bitter cold temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though the forecast is cold, work from the city is heating up. Lubbock city leaders said preparations are either underway or already in place to make sure the water is flowing and people are safe during an intense cold-snap forecasted throughout the state. That is expected to take place from Thursday to Friday.
fox34.com
WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state. The governor was joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT. State leaders discussed the arctic blast that is going to...
fox34.com
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
fox34.com
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
fox34.com
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
fox34.com
Governor Abbott provides update on Texas’ cold weather preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas’ cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning tomorrow and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for a severe cold weather event with freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, and high winds.
fox34.com
Arctic air moves in overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM as temperatures fall dramatically behind an arctic cold front. Cold air and strong winds will make for dangerous conditions tomorrow morning. The front is on track to move through the South Plains early tomorrow morning. Temperatures...
fox34.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
fox34.com
Cloudy and cold today but warm temperatures ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains putting wind chill values in the negatives this morning. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until noon today. Todays highs will be...
fox34.com
Final night of Santa Land canceled due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, Santa Land is canceled Thursday, December 22. The City apologizes for any inconvenience and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
fox34.com
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
fox34.com
Thawing out for Christmas Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures to begin the Holiday weekend, although still very cool for this time of year. Quiet conditions for us overnight. Clouds will begin to clear out and temperatures will fall into the single digits to lower teens. Winds will remain light overnight turning to the southwest around 5-10 mph.
fox34.com
Lubbock counselor offers tips to deal with holiday stress
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lot of people experience stress and depression during the holidays, overwhelmed by their own high expectations. We spoke with Licensed Counselor Carrianne Crouch to get some tips on how to avoid the holiday blues. “We visualize what the holiday is supposed to look like, all...
fox34.com
Salvation Army to deploy Cold Patrol ahead of freezing temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Lubbock is hit with freezing temperatures, the Salvation Army deploys its Cold Patrol to bring people out of the cold and provide other resources. David Worthy with the Salvation Army says those freezing temperatures can lead to a dangerous situation. “It doesn’t take long actually...
fox34.com
Pedestrian struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Officers responded to the crash near 43rd and Justice Ave. around 8:45 a.m. No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story; check back for updates.
fox34.com
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
fox34.com
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
fox34.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
fox34.com
Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
fox34.com
Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park to get new children’s wing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fibermax Center for Discovery will expand its historical focus on children and agriculture. It announced more than $2.5 million in donations will go towards a new children’s wing at the Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park. AgWorks will be geared to children up to fourth...
