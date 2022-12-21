ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher

Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Where to go? Warming Centers in Central Texas open

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the temperatures going down and the cold front coming in, many warming shelters are going to be opening in Central Texas. Sul Ross Community Center (1414 Jefferson Ave) Opens at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 until 1 p.m. Dec. 25. residents of Waco-McLennan County. Cots, blankets,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Ice forms on Holland road after water tower overflows

HOLLAND, Texas (FOX 44) – A Holland road is iced over due to a water tower that overflowed. Holland Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Perez tells FOX 44 News that the water tower located at FM-2268 and Rosanky Road overflowed on Friday morning. This has caused ice to form on the road.
HOLLAND, TX
247Sports

Baylor Announces Early Signing Class

WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has signed 22 student-athletes part of the 2023 class, it was announced by head coach Dave Aranda on Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome these 22 players to the Baylor Family,” Aranda said. “This group of young men represent the values we are building our program on, and will be a valuable part of our culture.”
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Star Defensive End Trey Wilson Signs With Baylor

Dave Aranda and Baylor football's defensive line gets an elite athlete in Trey Wilson, a three-star product who signed the dotted line on early signing day. Wilson is a 6'3", 240-pound product from Lakeview Centennial in Garland. Wilson chose the Bears over USC, Michigan Utah and Washington, as ...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center

The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
WACO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX

In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
WACO, TX
The Associated Press

Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ in Wednesday fire

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire. The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.
SALADO, TX

