WacoTrib.com
High school notebook: La Vega's Willis honored with statewide coaching award
He doesn’t do it for the awards or recognition, but La Vega girls basketball coach Marcus Willis picked up a nice honor this week. Willis was named as the winner of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Coach of the Week award. “Coach Willis is the real deal,”...
Baylor Bears: Huge Opportunity for Transfer Portal QB?
The Baylor Bears should have an open competition for the starting quarterback job this spring. So why wouldn't a transfer want the opportunity?
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
kut.org
Some Central Texans spent the day without heat amid freezing temperatures
Some Atmos Energy customers continued to be without heat Friday evening amid freezing temperatures. Residents in parts of Leander, Cedar Park, Lago Vista, Round Rock, Hutto and Sun City have been complaining on social media since the morning about the lack of natural gas service from the company. Sunnie Fox...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
Baylor to be without two defensive starters in the Armed Forces Bowl
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — When the Baylor Football team takes the field for the Armed Forces Bowl, the Bears will be without defensive starters Mark Milton and Siaki Ika. This past season, Milton played in 11 games in the green and gold, recording 45 total tackles to go along with an interceptions and two […]
Former Oklahoma State RB Dominic Richardson Commits to Baylor Bears
Cowboy running back entered the transfer portal after running for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.
WacoTrib.com
City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher
Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
KWTX
Where to go? Warming Centers in Central Texas open
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the temperatures going down and the cold front coming in, many warming shelters are going to be opening in Central Texas. Sul Ross Community Center (1414 Jefferson Ave) Opens at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 until 1 p.m. Dec. 25. residents of Waco-McLennan County. Cots, blankets,...
fox44news.com
Ice forms on Holland road after water tower overflows
HOLLAND, Texas (FOX 44) – A Holland road is iced over due to a water tower that overflowed. Holland Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Perez tells FOX 44 News that the water tower located at FM-2268 and Rosanky Road overflowed on Friday morning. This has caused ice to form on the road.
Baylor's Quarterback Situation on Brink of Disaster
With only one scholarship quarterback on the roster, the Bears need to find more depth, and fast.
Baylor Announces Early Signing Class
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has signed 22 student-athletes part of the 2023 class, it was announced by head coach Dave Aranda on Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome these 22 players to the Baylor Family,” Aranda said. “This group of young men represent the values we are building our program on, and will be a valuable part of our culture.”
Star Defensive End Trey Wilson Signs With Baylor
Dave Aranda and Baylor football's defensive line gets an elite athlete in Trey Wilson, a three-star product who signed the dotted line on early signing day. Wilson is a 6'3", 240-pound product from Lakeview Centennial in Garland. Wilson chose the Bears over USC, Michigan Utah and Washington, as ...
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Round Rock
Someone is sure to have a very merry holiday season after a $1 million dollar prize ticket matched last night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX
In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
fox44news.com
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ in Wednesday fire
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire. The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.
