UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on Highway 90 in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 is back open following a crash in Walton County Thursday night. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Highway 90 in Mossy Head is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night. The crash took place at around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 90 and Hinote Road.
WJHG-TV
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A body was found in a stormwater drain in Lynn Haven Friday, according to officials with the Lynn Haven Police Department. Corporal William Mcalinden Lynn Haven Police Department confirmed it is Gage Floyd, 23, who has been missing since December 16. “We’ve recovered missing person...
franklincounty.news
Apalachicola man escapes injuries after SUV overturns
A 19-year-old Apalachicola man escaped serious injury Thursday evening when the sports utility vehicle he was driving hit a utility pole and overturned on U.S. 98. According to a press release issued by Florida Highway Patrol Troop, the SUV was traveling east on U.S. 98 around 7:20 p.m. in the eastbound lane while negotiating a left curve just west of Hidden Beaches Road.
WJHG-TV
Officials: Three homes damaged after propane heater starts fire in South Walton
SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials release the cause of a fire that left one home was a complete loss, and two others significantly damaged. South Walton Fire District responded to the two-alarm fire in a Seagrove Beach neighborhood at 10:07 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, officials say a heavy fire was underway at a residential construction site on Oasis Lane. According to the SWFD, the blaze spread rapidly to neighboring structures on Bramble Lane as a result of strong winds on Friday.
WCTV
Liberty County man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly shooting at his home
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Liberty County man accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument at his home in 2016 has just been found guilty of manslaughter. Floyd Parrish was facing murder charges in the shooting death of his friend James Nesmith. He has claimed from the start - and testified at trial - that he fired in self-defense.
navarrenewspaper.com
ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ARREST
A road rage incident in Destin that escalated into a driver pointing a gun at another driver led to a Georgia man’s arrest Wednesday by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year old Daniel Schmidt is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The victim says he was driving...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County.
LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man
“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 23-year-old man has been missing since Dec. 16, and local police are asking for the public’s help. Gage Michael Floyd’s family and friends say there were unable to contact him and he has not returned home, all of which is out of character.
WJHG-TV
Water back on at Panama City Mobile Home Park, 8 days later
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After NewsChannel 7′s investigation into the water being shut off at a local mobile home park, the water is finally back on. Tenants living in the Panama City Mobile Home Park, located in Springfield, went around eight days without running water before it was turned back on last Tuesday. While residents said they’re very appreciative to finally be able to cook and do laundry in their own homes again, some said they’re still upset with how the situation was handled.
WJHG-TV
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update: 7:20 pm) The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two trucks in Jackson County Monday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Troopers say a white ford pickup truck hit another truck that was pulling a tank trailer. It happened in...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
WJHG-TV
Mobile Home Park Water FOLO
Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures. Vernon High School's Amanda Justice is our Golden Apple award winner this week. Couple recounts loss from Chipola Complex Fire.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Choctawhatchee HS student arrested after bringing knife to school
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. After being alerted by a teacher, an...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 22, 2022
Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
mypanhandle.com
Severe weather across the county causes cancelations, delays at local airport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The Panhandle isn’t being directly impacted by the severe weather that’s plaguing most of the nation but local air travel is still feeling the impact. It was nearly 11 a.m. on Friday before a flight took off from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
