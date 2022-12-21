ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A body was found in a stormwater drain in Lynn Haven Friday, according to officials with the Lynn Haven Police Department. Corporal William Mcalinden Lynn Haven Police Department confirmed it is Gage Floyd, 23, who has been missing since December 16. “We’ve recovered missing person...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
franklincounty.news

Apalachicola man escapes injuries after SUV overturns

A 19-year-old Apalachicola man escaped serious injury Thursday evening when the sports utility vehicle he was driving hit a utility pole and overturned on U.S. 98. According to a press release issued by Florida Highway Patrol Troop, the SUV was traveling east on U.S. 98 around 7:20 p.m. in the eastbound lane while negotiating a left curve just west of Hidden Beaches Road.
APALACHICOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials: Three homes damaged after propane heater starts fire in South Walton

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials release the cause of a fire that left one home was a complete loss, and two others significantly damaged. South Walton Fire District responded to the two-alarm fire in a Seagrove Beach neighborhood at 10:07 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, officials say a heavy fire was underway at a residential construction site on Oasis Lane. According to the SWFD, the blaze spread rapidly to neighboring structures on Bramble Lane as a result of strong winds on Friday.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ARREST

A road rage incident in Destin that escalated into a driver pointing a gun at another driver led to a Georgia man’s arrest Wednesday by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year old Daniel Schmidt is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The victim says he was driving...
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man

“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 23-year-old man has been missing since Dec. 16, and local police are asking for the public’s help. Gage Michael Floyd’s family and friends say there were unable to contact him and he has not returned home, all of which is out of character.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Water back on at Panama City Mobile Home Park, 8 days later

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After NewsChannel 7′s investigation into the water being shut off at a local mobile home park, the water is finally back on. Tenants living in the Panama City Mobile Home Park, located in Springfield, went around eight days without running water before it was turned back on last Tuesday. While residents said they’re very appreciative to finally be able to cook and do laundry in their own homes again, some said they’re still upset with how the situation was handled.
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WJHG-TV

JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update: 7:20 pm) The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two trucks in Jackson County Monday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Troopers say a white ford pickup truck hit another truck that was pulling a tank trailer. It happened in...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022

On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures.
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 22, 2022

Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

