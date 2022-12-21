Read full article on original website
Roy Pattie
2d ago
This con artist is scamming these families. Fraud charges and prison time term with reimbursement of stolen money. Take his work equipment and sell at auction. Put a lean on his house. If he owns other properties, put them on the auction block.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Related
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
USAA to leave its downtown campus soon, but other projects point to busy future for the heart of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio-based company is leaving its downtown office space. USAA tells KENS 5 it will leave its building on Convent Street and head back to its northwest-side headquarters. This change in downtown is not the only one taking place. Downtown San Antonio has an identity.
Hot chicken chain finally blazes into San Antonio with first location
What began a few years ago as a popular late-night dining pop-up has become Dave’s Hot Chicken, now with more than 100 locations, including their first restaurant in San Antonio.The first Dave’s Hot Chicken storefront in the Alamo City opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 21 at 9602 Texas Hwy. 151, Suite 108, in a small retail center at 151 and Hunts Lane.Guests and media got a sneak peek at Dave’s Hot Chicken right before the public grand opening. The Los Angeles-based chain offers a simple yet effective menu with four entrees consisting of fried chicken tenders...
Family of five escapes burning house that started from space heater, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said a space heater is to blame for a house fire on the city's west side. The call came in around 11 p.m. on Friday for a house fire in the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive. The battalion chief said...
CPS Energy tackles San Antonio outages; Bandera pushes rolling outages
San Antonio crews worked overnight repairing downed power lines.
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
KENS 5
San Antonio church opening their doors to the unsheltered with freezing temperatures outside
Volunteers at the Catholic Worker House served breakfast and shared information on where to stay warm. They're hoping some of their regulars are okay.
The Escape Game opens first San Antonio location at The Rim
The Nashville-based company first San Antonio-area diversion includes five themed escape scenarios.
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
fox7austin.com
CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio-area man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing man in the San Antonio area. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 24-year-old Malik Johnson, who was last seen Dec. 22 at noon in the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road near Universal City. Johnson...
Human remains found in west Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar says a human skull was found in west Bexar County this week. BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed. It was found in the 7900 block of Serro Medina which is near Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste. A specialized team is now conducting a search for additional remains, BCSO said.
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
New Surveillance Video Released By San Antonio Police One Year After 3-Year-Old's Disappearance
Police urged the public not to stop looking for Lina Sardar Khil, who was last seen at a playground near her apartment complex on Dec. 20, 2021. The search continues one year later for a missing 3-year-old from Texas, as San Antonio police release new surveillance video of the child on social media.
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
Explore the uniqueness of Vintage Oaks, a neighborhood near San Antonio
Does your neighborhood have a lazy river? This one does.
San Antonio's Loop 410 reopens after 19-hour police negotiation
Find an alternative route.
fox38corpuschristi.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
KSAT 12
10 places to order tamales for the holidays on the South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. San Antonio surely likes to include tamales in their holiday festivities but the...
Little Bites: Chef Mary Lou Davis' return, Lone Star merch making San Antonio news this week
Unique last-minute from holiday gifts from Maverick Distilling and a new food-focused podcast are also making news this week.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 8