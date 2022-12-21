ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

kusi.com

Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. He says this is due to his opposition to the Mileage Tax, which SANDAG has pushed for almost a year. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details....
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

What San Diego Leaders Plan to Do About Homelessness in 2023

San Diego’s homelessness crisis deepened in 2022 – and it appears likely to worsen in the new year. Rent hikes and eviction filings are surging. A downtown business group’s recent monthly counts have documented a record number of unhoused people downtown and its outskirts, and the fentanyl epidemic is only exacerbating death and despair on the street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa

Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
LA MESA, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista District 3 Update

This is a special time of year full of reflection and togetherness. Our community has experienced both challenges and triumphs. We have much to celebrate at the City of Vista, including new parks and programs, fiscal health, and more community involvement. I am grateful for the chance to serve Vista, learn from neighbors, and work with you.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Sheriff’s crime lab expands DUI testing

When people drive under the influence, it’s not always from alcohol. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it’s creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants to determine what else is creating danger on the road. KPBS sci-tech reporter Thomas Fudge has more. When people...
SAN DIEGO, CA

