kusi.com
Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. He says this is due to his opposition to the Mileage Tax, which SANDAG has pushed for almost a year. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details....
NBC San Diego
Old Downtown San Diego Central Library Will Be Turned Into Homeless Shelter
The old Central Library in Downtown San Diego will soon house up to 30 beds. The property that has sat vacant for years was long sought to house some of San Diego's homeless population. A superior court judge cleared the way on Thursday by dismissing a century-old deed which placed...
kusi.com
SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
kusi.com
County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
What San Diego Leaders Plan to Do About Homelessness in 2023
San Diego’s homelessness crisis deepened in 2022 – and it appears likely to worsen in the new year. Rent hikes and eviction filings are surging. A downtown business group’s recent monthly counts have documented a record number of unhoused people downtown and its outskirts, and the fentanyl epidemic is only exacerbating death and despair on the street.
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
Union Bank Sells 5 Branch Sites, Including in Ocean Beach, for Almost $20M
Union Bank has sold five bank branches, most of them in San Diego County, for $19.25 million, according to a real estate brokerage. The sites, which total 39,331 square feet, include San Diego branches in Ocean Beach and near Rolando Village, and two others locally, in Imperial Beach and Lemon Grove. The final site is in Brawley in Imperial County.
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
eastcountymagazine.org
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa
Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista District 3 Update
This is a special time of year full of reflection and togetherness. Our community has experienced both challenges and triumphs. We have much to celebrate at the City of Vista, including new parks and programs, fiscal health, and more community involvement. I am grateful for the chance to serve Vista, learn from neighbors, and work with you.
Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking
SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”. A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont...
PokiTomik Adding First San Diego County Location
Family, Firefighter & Veteran-Owned Restaurant Joins Vista
San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
iheart.com
Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
KPBS
San Diego Sheriff’s crime lab expands DUI testing
When people drive under the influence, it’s not always from alcohol. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it’s creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants to determine what else is creating danger on the road. KPBS sci-tech reporter Thomas Fudge has more. When people...
kusi.com
US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns. In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive. Now, the United States Marine...
KPBS
Upgrade costs for Carlsbad desalination plant will be passed along to San Diego ratepayers
Water bills in San Diego are about to go up, and that increase is due in part to planned upgrades at the Carlsbad Desalination Plant. Those upgrades are estimated to cost $274 million. The San Diego County Water Authority approved the upgrades to the plant’s seawater intakes at a board meeting on Thursday.
