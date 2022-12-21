Read full article on original website
Identity of New AEW Star Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has yet another faction within its ranks. This past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite saw the implosion of Swerve In Our Glory, as months of tensions finally boiled over. During a segment moderated by rapper Rick Ross, Swerve Strickland warned former partner Keith Lee to watch his back, which then prompted a re-debuting Parker Boudreaux to attack the Limitless One from behind. It wouldn't take long for Lee to get the better of Boudreaux, as he disposed of him to the outside and made a beeline for Strickland, who awaited him on the ramp. Before he could get his hands on the former NXT North American Champion, Lee was attacked once again by a tattooed heavyweight.
AEW's Michael Mansury Explains Why He Left WWE
Michael Mansury was once the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE and was viewed as the successor to Executive Producer Kevin Dunn. However, he left WWE in 2020 and was recently hired by AEW to be its Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer alongside Tony Khan. Mansury appeared on The Session this week and explained to Renee Paquette why he departed from WWE, citing its intense schedule and being effectively stuck in the same position until Dunn eventually steps down (even after Vince McMahon's departure from the company, Dunn is still with the promotion in the same role).
New WWE Champion Reflects on Realizing Their Childhood Dream
It's a new era in the NXT women's division. After reigning with one of the brand's top prizes for well over a year, Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez just days after Perez earned a championship match at NXT Deadline. Perez's victory bookended her 2022 with gold, as she opened the year as Ring of Honor Women's Champion. This championship victory marks one of the fastest rises in NXT history, as Perez only signed with WWE this past March. The nine months between inking a WWE deal and winning the top prize in her NXT division rivals the accelerated ascents of stars like Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, who both won the NXT Championship within a year of debuting for the black and yellow brand.
Tony Khan Confirms Recent AEW Rumor
Since its inception in May 2019, All Elite Wrestling has presented itself relatively the same. The stage features two entrance tunnels, one for the babyfaces and one for the heels, while the centerpiece is a large, chandelier-esque LED board. The commentary booth is placed on the far left of the stage while the timekeeper, ring announcer, and medical personnel are seated at ringside. When it comes to the on-screen presentation, AEW Dynamite has utilized multi-colored dust splatters for its aesthetic while AEW Rampage has been jolted with orange electricity.
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
WWE's Canceled Plan to Give Fan-Favorite the Money in the Bank Briefcase Confirmed
Jeff Hardy finally won the WWE Championship at the Armageddon pay-per-view in 2008, defeating Triple H and Edge in a triple threat after years of consistently coming up short in chasing a world title. But Hardy's path the gold turned out to be quite different from what was originally planned, as Matt Hardy explained on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. According to him, Jeff was actually supposed to win that year's Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XXIV. Jeff was one of the first wrestlers to qualify for that year's ladder match but was pulled from the card due to a WWE Wellness Policy violation.
Dax Harwood Offers Some Insight Into Sasha Banks' Situation With WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May over a creative dispute about how they were being booked as WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The pair dropped the titles on John Laurinaitis' desk and left the arena, prompting WWE to suspend the pair indefinitely, strip them of their titles and have the commentary teams for both Raw and SmackDown publicly chastize them for weeks. But just two months later both Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon were gone from the company, leading fans to believe it would only be a matter of time before the two returned.
Triple H Reportedly Threatened to Fire WWE NXT Coach
WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment, but the "E" might as well also represent the word "exclusive." That's because unlike other wrestling promotions around the world, WWE maintains the exclusive rights to utilize its contracted talent. While current AEW stars like Jon Moxley and Christopher Daniels have made simultaneous splashes in GCW and Defy Wrestling respectively, no single WWE star is allowed to take bookings from wrestling companies outside of Stamford, Connecticut. Exceptions to this rule have been made on the odd occasion, like Karl Anderson being given the blessing to fulfill his prior commitments to New Japan Pro Wrestling or Shinsuke Nakamura being allowed to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH, but the exclusive edict largely remains in place.
WWE's Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following Reported Suspension, Rehab
WWE announced previously that Matt Riddle would be off of WWE TV for six weeks, which was explained in storyline as the fallout from an attack by Solo Sikoa. A report from BodySlam would then state that Riddle was actually written off of TV because of a failed drug test, which was his second violation of WWE's Wellness Policy, and that required him to head to rehab. Riddle has now addressed his status on social media, saying he's been working on himself a lot lately and that he couldn't be healthier and happier at the moment. You can find his full post below (via PWInsider).
Bray Wyatt Loses It on WWE SmackDown, Attacks a Cameraman
Last week WWE fans were introduced to Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy on SmackDown, proving that he wasn't the one responsible for the attacks on LA Knight. Tonight Wyatt came out to address Uncle Howdy, Knight, and where he is personally, but his earnest promo was cut short. Wyatt started losing his train of thought and then he bent down and looked out of it for a minute, and that's when he suddenly charged forward toward the cameraman and attacked him, locking him in a submission until he was freed by security.
CM Punk Reunites With Top AEW Stars
CM Punk's friendship with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was apparently both onscreen and behind the scenes during his run with AEW. Both Harwood and Punk posted photos of the three together on Instagram this past weekend, with Harwood's photo looking more recent while Punk's was from backstage at an AEW event (likely before the Brawl Out drama). Both have since vanished from their Instagram stories, though fans were quick to pick up screenshots of both.
AEW Star Drops a Big Hint About Possibly Returning to WWE
Dax Harwood spoke with AdFreeShows this week ahead of the premiere of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, and dropped a potentially massive hint about FTR potentially leaving AEW. While discussing his relationship with Cody Rhodes, Harwood explained the backstage heat they initially had when he thought Rhodes was accusing him of practicing matches ahead of time. After confirming the two are now friends, Harwood teased the idea of working with him in the near future. Rhodes has been back with WWE since WrestleMania 38 after leaving AEW in February.
WWE's Sami Zayn Calls Out John Cena and Kevin Owens with Epic Promo on SmackDown
Roman Reigns kicked off the Christmas edition of WWE Smackdown alongside the Bloodline, and the topic on everyone's minds was of course John Cena. Last week Cena accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to join him against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn next week, and Paul Heyman addressed it at the top of the show. Afterwards, Roman Reigns would give the microphone to Sami Zayn, and he would unleash a vicious promo against Kevin Owens and John Cena, who will be returning on next week's SmackDown. It was a promo for the books, and next week's match can't get here soon enough.
Raquel Rodriguez Earns Shot at Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Women's Title
Ronda Rousey was set to get her next challenger on tonight's SmackDown courtesy of a Gauntlet Match, and she most certainly did, even after trying to meddle with the match. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Sonya Deville, and Emma would all compete for the chance at that Title shot, and after an impressive first few rounds from Xia Li, it was Rodriguez who would make it to the end and defeat Deville. Unfortunately, Rousey came out and said she had to beat Shayna Baszler to actually win, but Baszler taunted the challenger and got herself rolled up and pinned by Rodriguez. Now she will challenge Rousey for the Championship next week.
WWE Snuck a White Rabbit QR Code Into Its "Happy Holidays" Message
WWE's social media accounts uploaded an animated "Happy Holidays" message on Wednesday, only to sneak in one more White Rabbit reference right at the end. The video centered around Sami Zayn saving Christmas by getting all the WWE Superstars to agree to help Santa. The clip ends with Zayn flying Santa's sleigh while various wrestlers serve as his reindeer, but then a QR code pops up right as the sleigh passes the moon.
