Ronda Rousey was set to get her next challenger on tonight's SmackDown courtesy of a Gauntlet Match, and she most certainly did, even after trying to meddle with the match. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Sonya Deville, and Emma would all compete for the chance at that Title shot, and after an impressive first few rounds from Xia Li, it was Rodriguez who would make it to the end and defeat Deville. Unfortunately, Rousey came out and said she had to beat Shayna Baszler to actually win, but Baszler taunted the challenger and got herself rolled up and pinned by Rodriguez. Now she will challenge Rousey for the Championship next week.

