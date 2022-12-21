Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Full team effort carries West Canada Valley past Poland in battle of state numbers one and two
NEWPORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A historic contest between Poland and West Canada Valley, who came in ranked as the number one and two teams in all of New York State Class D, was close to the finish, with the Indians pulling ahead after being down 38-37 going into the fourth quarter to win 51-45. West Canada Valley needed to stifle the attack of Poland’s All-CNY player, Logan Cookinham, and despite her scoring a game-high 27 points, the home team held every other Tornado below five. They spread their scoring more evenly, with four players eclipsing eight points including Erin Gorinshek who had eight along with 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, and Reese Fellows who had a team-high 15 points but outdid that number with 18 rebounds to complete the double-double.
glensidelocal.com
Lonnie Rice, former Bishop McDevitt star, heading to Syracuse
Lonnie Rice, who played football for Bishop McDevitt High School, signed with Syracuse University during the NCAA’s national signing day early period. Rice is McDevitt’s record holder in all-purpose yards and has wanted to play for Syracuse since he was 16. He started his high school career at defensive back before switching to quarterback and leading McDevitt into deep playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.
cnyhomepage.com
Furious Rally By The Orange Falls Just Short
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a wild night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse trailed Pittsburgh by as many as 20 points in the second half, but made a furious rally to give itself two chances to win the game in the final minute. Ultimately though, the comeback fell just short as Pitt hung on for the 84-82 victory.
Watch: LaNorris Sellers makes signing day decision. Will QB pick Syracuse or South Carolina?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s top verbal commit of its 2023 recruiting class, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, is signing his letter of intent. SU signed most of its class Wednesday during Early National Signing Day, adding 20 players between the high school, junior college and transfer ranks. Sellers, though,...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham signs with the Orange
We’ve made it to the last of the National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! We are catching up on the Syracuse Orange signing class. Next up is:. Ratings: Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star player and ranked as a top-25 defensive lineman. Other Offers: Chose Alabama...
Wyncote Linebacker Turns Orange, Signs with Syracuse
Syracuse University’s football team has obtained Wyncote native Lonnie Rice in an early signing-day acquisition of the linebacker. Emily Leiker reported the school’s new asset for syracuse.com.
Sharkey Set For Full-Time Supermodified Comeback In 2023
OSWEGO, NY – Supermodified veteran Bill Sharkey has been planning his Oswego Speedway return since 2018, when he purchased Keith Gilliam’s former No. 87; a Target Chassis. After four years of rebuilding and updating the car, the pandemic, and even a knee replacement, ‘The Shark’ is now scheduled to make his full-time comeback at the Steel Palace in 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LaNorris Sellers, 4-star QB out of South Carolina, flips from Syracuse to SEC commitment
LaNorris Sellers, a 4-star quarterback who was Syracuse’s top commit, flipped to South Carolina on Friday in a announcement with his family and in front of his teammates and classmates. Shane Beamer was quick to share a reaction on Twitter, and wrote that “It’s (cold) outside but it just...
iheartoswego.com
Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured
Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
Central NY school superintendent resigns after being ‘temporarily away’ for several weeks
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Kyle Faulkner, who has been superintendent in the Sandy Creek School District since 2016, has resigned “for purposes of retirement,” according to school board minutes. At the Dec. 15 Sandy Creek school board meeting, the board approved an employment separation agreement for a...
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 3,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. Outages were also...
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
