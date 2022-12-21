ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Full team effort carries West Canada Valley past Poland in battle of state numbers one and two

NEWPORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A historic contest between Poland and West Canada Valley, who came in ranked as the number one and two teams in all of New York State Class D, was close to the finish, with the Indians pulling ahead after being down 38-37 going into the fourth quarter to win 51-45. West Canada Valley needed to stifle the attack of Poland’s All-CNY player, Logan Cookinham, and despite her scoring a game-high 27 points, the home team held every other Tornado below five. They spread their scoring more evenly, with four players eclipsing eight points including Erin Gorinshek who had eight along with 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, and Reese Fellows who had a team-high 15 points but outdid that number with 18 rebounds to complete the double-double.
POLAND, NY
glensidelocal.com

Lonnie Rice, former Bishop McDevitt star, heading to Syracuse

Lonnie Rice, who played football for Bishop McDevitt High School, signed with Syracuse University during the NCAA’s national signing day early period. Rice is McDevitt’s record holder in all-purpose yards and has wanted to play for Syracuse since he was 16. He started his high school career at defensive back before switching to quarterback and leading McDevitt into deep playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Furious Rally By The Orange Falls Just Short

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a wild night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse trailed Pittsburgh by as many as 20 points in the second half, but made a furious rally to give itself two chances to win the game in the final minute. Ultimately though, the comeback fell just short as Pitt hung on for the 84-82 victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham signs with the Orange

We’ve made it to the last of the National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! We are catching up on the Syracuse Orange signing class. Next up is:. Ratings: Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star player and ranked as a top-25 defensive lineman. Other Offers: Chose Alabama...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Sharkey Set For Full-Time Supermodified Comeback In 2023

OSWEGO, NY – Supermodified veteran Bill Sharkey has been planning his Oswego Speedway return since 2018, when he purchased Keith Gilliam’s former No. 87; a Target Chassis. After four years of rebuilding and updating the car, the pandemic, and even a knee replacement, ‘The Shark’ is now scheduled to make his full-time comeback at the Steel Palace in 2023.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured

Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State

Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY

