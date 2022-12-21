NEWPORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A historic contest between Poland and West Canada Valley, who came in ranked as the number one and two teams in all of New York State Class D, was close to the finish, with the Indians pulling ahead after being down 38-37 going into the fourth quarter to win 51-45. West Canada Valley needed to stifle the attack of Poland’s All-CNY player, Logan Cookinham, and despite her scoring a game-high 27 points, the home team held every other Tornado below five. They spread their scoring more evenly, with four players eclipsing eight points including Erin Gorinshek who had eight along with 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, and Reese Fellows who had a team-high 15 points but outdid that number with 18 rebounds to complete the double-double.

POLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO