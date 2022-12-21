ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Roundball Roundup: Holiday tournaments in full swing across Northeast TN

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8F0h_0jpg4aqs00

(WJHL) – A handful of high school basketball holiday tournaments tipped-off on Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Tennessee, including the Alpha Invitational in Kingsport.

Host Dobyns-Bennett battled Breathitt County (KY), but came up short to the Bobcats, 79-70. Earlier in the day, Jonesboro (GA) took care of Daniel Boone, 79-35.

Volunteer also took part in the opening day of the tournament, falling to Lexington (SC), 61-49.

The Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament also opened in Bristol, Tennessee on Tuesday. West Ridge came up four points short to High Point Christian, 52-48, while Honaker edged past Twin Valley, 40-36.

The hosts, the Tennessee High Lady Vikings, won their opener over Independence (NC), 50-37, as Ensworth (TN) clamped down on Sullivan East, 69-29.

The Big H BBQ Christmas Bash champions were crowned on Tuesday night, as well. The Hampton ladies remain undefeated, topping Cherokee, 64-39. The South Greene boys claimed their championship over rival West Greene, 67-51.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

David Crockett 69, Jefferson County 48 (Girls)

Jefferson County 68, David Crockett 52 (Boys)

Gate City 61, Ridgeview 35 (Girls)

Gate City 61, Ridgeview 56 (Boys)

Elizabethton 63, White County (GA) 49 (Seahawk Classic/Girls)

Jenkins (KY) 60, Happy Valley 56 (Big H BBQ/Boys)

Sullivan East 75, Cherokee 36 (Big H BBQ/Boys)

John Battle 53, Virginia High 45 (Girls)

Virginia High 69, John Battle 59 (Boys)

