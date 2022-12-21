Atlantic Defeats Shenandoah 56-44 in Girls Basketball

(Atlantic) Atlantic ends the pre-holiday schedule winning five out of their last six games with a 56-44 win over Shenandoah on Tuesday at Atlantic.

The Trojans raced out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-12 advantage at the half. Paytn Harter had a big night. The junior led the team with 19 points, 11 in the first half. Maddie Huddleson connected on two long-range shots in the first quarter, Aubrey Guyer added seven points, and Jada Jensen chipped in six.

Shenandoah stepped up their play in the second half outscoring the Trojans 32-24. Chloe Denton sparked the offense with a trio of three-point baskets. Atlantic held a 48-25 lead after three quarters, but the Fillies kept plugging away and outscored the home team 19-8 in the final frame. Sophomore 6’1 post-Lynnae Green complimented Denton’s outside shooting success with a solid inside presence scoring 12 second-half points. Still, they couldn’t overcome the large deficit put on them in the first half, and the score settled out at 56-44.

Paytn Harter led the Trojans with 19-points, Jada Jensen, 14, Aubrey Guyer, 13, Maddie Huddleson, 8, and Keira Olson chipped in 2.

Lynnae Green led the Fillies with 18-points, Chloe Denton, 16, Caroline Rogers and Genevieve Jones, three each, Kassidy Stephens, and Naveah Yale each added two points.

Atlantic enters the holiday break with a 7-3 record. Shenandoah falls to 3-6.