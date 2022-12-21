Upstate falls at Kennesaw St.

KENNESAW, Ga. – Led by Terrell Burden’s 16 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 65-56 on Tuesday night.

The Owls are now 8-4 with the win and the Spartans fell to 5-6.

Jordan Gainey had 19 points in the loss for the Spartans, who took a five point lead early in the second half.

A Demond Robinson fast break dunk following a steal put the Owls ahead to stay at 48-46.

