Upstate falls at Kennesaw St.
KENNESAW, Ga. – Led by Terrell Burden’s 16 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 65-56 on Tuesday night.
The Owls are now 8-4 with the win and the Spartans fell to 5-6.
Jordan Gainey had 19 points in the loss for the Spartans, who took a five point lead early in the second half.
A Demond Robinson fast break dunk following a steal put the Owls ahead to stay at 48-46.
