The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, and here are their X-Factors for the matchup on Christmas Eve. To keep their slim playoff hopes alive, the Las Vegas Raiders will need to go into frigid Pittsburgh and beat the 6-8 Steelers. This game will be played with heavy hearts on both sidelines, as legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris shockingly passed away this week.

