WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Waco annually hosts holiday dinners for the homeless and those in need, and this year is no different. This year’s event will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 300 Webster Avenue in downtown Waco. The organization says a Christmas meal is being provided with help from donors and corporate sponsors.

WACO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO