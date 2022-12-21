Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
High school notebook: La Vega's Willis honored with statewide coaching award
He doesn’t do it for the awards or recognition, but La Vega girls basketball coach Marcus Willis picked up a nice honor this week. Willis was named as the winner of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Coach of the Week award. “Coach Willis is the real deal,”...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Baylor Bears: Huge Opportunity for Transfer Portal QB?
The Baylor Bears should have an open competition for the starting quarterback job this spring. So why wouldn't a transfer want the opportunity?
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
fox44news.com
‘Let Your Light Shine’ returning to Waco hospitals
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!. The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.
Baylor Announces Early Signing Class
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has signed 22 student-athletes part of the 2023 class, it was announced by head coach Dave Aranda on Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome these 22 players to the Baylor Family,” Aranda said. “This group of young men represent the values we are building our program on, and will be a valuable part of our culture.”
Baylor Bears Top Recruiting Priority Should Now Be Ex-Longhorns QB Hudson Card
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card signing with the Baylor Bears makes perfect sense for both parties
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
texasstandard.org
How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive
In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Baylor's Quarterback Situation on Brink of Disaster
With only one scholarship quarterback on the roster, the Bears need to find more depth, and fast.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
fox44news.com
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ in Wednesday fire
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire. The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.
fox44news.com
Salvation Army Waco hosting annual Christmas Luncheon
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Waco annually hosts holiday dinners for the homeless and those in need, and this year is no different. This year’s event will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 300 Webster Avenue in downtown Waco. The organization says a Christmas meal is being provided with help from donors and corporate sponsors.
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
Fire at Killeen apartment complex leaves residents needing a place to stay
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department battled a fire at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a second floor balcony at the back of the building. They had it under control in about 30 minutes.
WacoTrib.com
City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher
Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
fox44news.com
Ice forms on Holland road after water tower overflows
HOLLAND, Texas (FOX 44) – A Holland road is iced over due to a water tower that overflowed. Holland Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Perez tells FOX 44 News that the water tower located at FM-2268 and Rosanky Road overflowed on Friday morning. This has caused ice to form on the road.
fox44news.com
Woman identified in Killeen’s 20th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 47-year-old woman. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence.
fox44news.com
City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
