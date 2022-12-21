Read full article on original website
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Much of Colorado experienced dangerous, negative wind-chill temperatures on Thursday. Among the harder-hit areas: northeast Colorado.
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
After an outdoor walk on a night with subzero temperatures, severe frostbite had taken over a man's toes and feet, which were turning black and purple.
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Coloradans brace themselves for tumbling temperatures, many are also preparing for holiday travel. The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of winterizing their vehicles. Here are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the cold, winter blast: Check your routes for any road closures The post Make sure to winterize your vehicle before arctic cold front hits Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
As predicted, wind chills in Colorado got lower than -50 degrees Fahrenheit, spotted at least as low as -54 degrees in the northeast corner of the state on a map published by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. Seen above, the map shows wind chill temperatures in the -30s...
As the temperature dropped, work still had to be done across the metro area. Delivery drivers could be seen running from warm trucks to drop packages while plumbers and HVAC technicians tried to repair frozen water lines and overworked furnaces. "We actually cleared our schedule so we could help as many people as we possibly could with no heat calls," said Jeff Johnson an HVAC team lead at Brother's Heating and Plumbing. Johnson was lucky and got to manage 20 teams from the warmth of the company's headquarters. "Mostly no heat calls, flame sensor issues, heat not turning on. Obviously,...
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
Later this week, an arctic cold front capable of ushering in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills as low as -52 degrees is coming to Colorado. As officials urge Coloradans to protect themselves and their animals from dangerously cold weather, what will that mean for Colorado's wildlife?. "Wild animals have many...
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday's winter storm is affecting roads across Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there are multiple safety closures in place due to adverse driving conditions and low visibility due to blowing snow in Northern Colorado. The Grand County Sheriff's Office shared images of what Highway...
With an arctic air mass combined with strong winds headed toward Colorado, temperatures are expected to sink well below zero Fahrenheit for the rest of the week. Residents are advised to take special precautions to protect themselves, their pets and livestock, and to minimize impact on the energy infrastructure. A...
DENVER — Colorado is bracing for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins. An arctic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday will slide into Colorado on Wednesday, gripping the state in a deep freeze.
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Colorado's Department of Transportation is sending out a warning ahead of what looks likely to be an extreme drop in temperatures, expected to arrive in the Denver area beginning Wednesday evening.
