ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 3

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
K99

It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air

On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
BACA COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Make sure to winterize your vehicle before arctic cold front hits Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Coloradans brace themselves for tumbling temperatures, many are also preparing for holiday travel. The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of winterizing their vehicles. Here are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the cold, winter blast: Check your routes for any road closures The post Make sure to winterize your vehicle before arctic cold front hits Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Outdoor workers talk about working in sub-zero temperatures

As the temperature dropped, work still had to be done across the metro area. Delivery drivers could be seen running from warm trucks to drop packages while plumbers and HVAC technicians tried to repair frozen water lines and overworked furnaces. "We actually cleared our schedule so we could help as many people as we possibly could with no heat calls," said Jeff Johnson an HVAC team lead at Brother's Heating and Plumbing. Johnson was lucky and got to manage 20 teams from the warmth of the company's headquarters. "Mostly no heat calls, flame sensor issues, heat not turning on. Obviously,...
DENVER, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Prepare for extreme cold: Dress warmly, stay indoors and turn the heat down

With an arctic air mass combined with strong winds headed toward Colorado, temperatures are expected to sink well below zero Fahrenheit for the rest of the week. Residents are advised to take special precautions to protect themselves, their pets and livestock, and to minimize impact on the energy infrastructure. A...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy