Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Holiday will shine on at Open Door Mission
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 68 Christmases, Open Door Mission has found a way. “There’s always room at the table for one more.”. Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory is already preparing for the coming weather extremes. The shelter at capacity, but they’ve rolled out mats to handle when the expected overflow population comes in from the storm.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
KETV.com
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
WOWT
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Boys Town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to a former Boys Town Graduate, Jeff Sweezy, and a recent Boys Town Graduate, Tyler Weeda-Carlson! The holidays at Boys Town provide an opportunity to do many things for the kids on campus. Find out more in todays interview or at the Boys Town website.
WOWT
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home. “It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”. Days after being forced out of her apartment,...
WOWT
Frigid once again, slow improvement today
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 16 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
WOWT
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Childcare costs increase in Nebraska
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Water pours out of Omaha Chuck E. Cheese.
WOWT
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
WOWT
Omaha organization connects majority of evicted Legacy tenants with assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Legacy Commons Apartments is now in the hands of a new commercial management company. The City of Omaha handed the apartment complex over to Omaha-based Access Commercial at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Company representatives were planning to be on-site every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays, and provided a 24/7 phone number and email contact for tenants.
Omaha family moves into hotel after Legacy Crossing Apartments condemned
Days before Christmas, Jerrisha Rice, their girlfriend Haven and their 18-month-old son and dog are now packed into a small hotel room after Legacy Crossing Apartments were condemned.
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
WOWT
Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
WOWT
Emily's Friday night forecast
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 7 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - People in Carson are being urged to immediately conserve and reduce water consumption until further notice. The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency says a service main to the water treatment plant has frozen. Carson is roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs. Customers will be notified...
WOWT
Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water after treatment plant freezes
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
WOWT
Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
Comments / 0