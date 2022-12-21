OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Legacy Commons Apartments is now in the hands of a new commercial management company. The City of Omaha handed the apartment complex over to Omaha-based Access Commercial at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Company representatives were planning to be on-site every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays, and provided a 24/7 phone number and email contact for tenants.

