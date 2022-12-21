Read full article on original website
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates another death
Thursday afternoon, the Opp Police Department was dispatched to a resident ont he 600 Block of West Covington Avenue to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found 62 year old Kimberly Renee Cowen, of Opp, deceased in a bedroom of the residence. A death Investigation was initiated and a search warrant was executed.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
wdhn.com
PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 20, 2022
Joseph Simmons, 37, Brewton, Alabama: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Grimes, 38, Jacksonville, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Bevins, 39, Marianna, Florida: Expired driver’s license more than six months: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 188...
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted; police say he killed over car battery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury on Capital Murder charges that police say stem from an argument over a car battery. Tobias Marsh, 35, was arrested on June 15, the same day that 31-year-old Willie Roberson was shot in the 900 block of North Bell Street in Dothan.
navarrenewspaper.com
STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY
A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
wdhn.com
Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home
COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after officials say the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver crashed after...
LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man
“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
Alabama woman killed in Tuesday morning crash with utility pole, tree
An Alabama teenager was killed Tuesday morning when the car in which she was a passenger struck a utility pole, then a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and claimed the life of a Dothan, Alabama, woman. Carmen Alexus Shiver, 19, was fatally injured when the...
Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
wdhn.com
One Dothan church prepares for arctic blast
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Freezing weather is less than 48 hours away and wind chills will be deep into the single digits. On Wednesday, authorities are warning people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless, and anyone without warm shelter. First Baptist Church in Dothan is opening...
