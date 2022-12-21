SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re well underway with our winter storm passing through the area, and that will keep chugging along through the weekend, not just with snow. Wind and cold temperatures have been just as big of a story as the snow, and gusts will remain strong right through Saturday. If that all weren’t enough, blowing and drifting have been causing issues out on the roads. If you must travel tonight or Saturday, please make sure you’re able to handle a slide-off, accident, or anything like that with proper apparel and tools. It may seem overdramatic, but these temperatures can be dangerous if you’re not careful.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO