Read full article on original website
gravelord nito
3d ago
Need to look and see if someone is embezzling some funds... sounds like a misuse of funds somehow along the way... you should have brought in an outside person to look into misappropriation of funds
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
Frisco company accused of violating OSHA standards in workplace fatality
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco-based utility contractor faces over $100,000 in proposed penalties after a worker allegedly died on a job due to workplace safety violations.The Department of Labor announced Thursday afternoon that their investigation into Bandera Utility Contractor Inc, of Frisco, found that the company had allegedly allowed two workers to enter a trench without any system in place to protect them. The incident that sparked the investigation happened on June 24, 2022, when one of the company's employees reported a fatality at a construction site in McKinney. Two workers were digging a trench to repair a main sewer line but,...
Feds blame Frisco contractor for deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer
Federal job safety regulators are blaming a Frisco contractor for a deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer. Two men were in a trench when it collapsed on them and one of them died.
KTEN.com
Sherman police address concerns about readiness
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police say they've seen some residents voicing concerns on social media about whether local law enforcement agencies are trained and ready to deal with an active shooter. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers have been training for more than a decade, and they...
Dallas Observer
Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election
The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
KXII.com
Fannin County says goodbye to their judge
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) -After serving his county for four years, Judge Randy Moore was surrounded with friends and colleagues as he said his farewells as county judge and opens his next chapter of retirement. “It seems like yesterday I just began, and four years later, here we are, I can’t...
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
KXII.com
Pinecones for Kids
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sisters Amelia and Juliana Howard and their cousin, Ashton Williford are in the business of giving back to others. Juliana said, “Well we like to help a lot of people, so Nanny K thought, since we have a lot of pinecones, we can decorate them and we can sell them, and we can pick toys out for Toys for Tots.”
KTEN.com
Sherman house burns; no one hurt
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a residence in the 700 block of South Vaden Street in Sherman on Thursday evening. Firefighters said some members of the family arrived at the scene as they were extinguishing the blaze. This is a breaking...
fox4news.com
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
KXII.com
Construction for US 82 intersection set to begin January
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the intersection of US 82 and Old Southmayd Road in Grayson County is set to begin Jan. 9. The Contractor, Jagoe-Public Company of Denton was granted 78 working days, weather permitting, to complete the...
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
KXII.com
Denison soup kitchen spreads Christmas joy with hot food and presents
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Center Cross Ministries is a Denison soup kitchen operating with no heat or hot water. “We think that God has called us to be here to show his love,” said Alan Bernard, co-founder. Despite its circumstances, it’s determined to show its love by giving back....
Comments / 3