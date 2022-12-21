Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: A wonderful display on NE Watt Way
Brookdale Senior Living on NE Watt Way in Bend has quite a nice display of holiday lights for all to enjoy.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon homeless shelters at capacity as winter storm rolls in
The warming shelters at the Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond, the Lighthouse Navigation Shelter in Bend and the Franklin Avenue Shelter run by NeighborImpact in Bend are all full. It comes as a winter storm with temperatures in the teens down to the single digits is hitting Central Oregon. "We...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ We found her! Meet the Centennial Logger’s mystery costume designer
There is no doubt you've driven by him, looking to see what crazy outfit he's sporting this year. We're talking about the Centennial Logger, that piece of roundabout art on SW Reed Market Road that honors history and captures the quirkiness of Bend. But the identity of...
centraloregondaily.com
Shepherd’s House says cold weather supplies needed now
Shepherd's House Ministries is asking the public to donate cold weather supplies to help those dealing with homelessness. The nonprofit has seen its supplies greatly diminished during these recent chilly temperatures. "We are so gracious for our community support, helping us meet those needs. But hot cocoa, coats, socks,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: The Liberty Theatre in La Grande
Several years ago, some local folks took it upon themselves to save and renovate the old Tower Theater in Bend. It is now an anchor of performing arts in the region. Well, some folks in northeastern Oregon have a similar project gaining steam — the Liberty Theatre renovation in La Grande.
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
bendmagazine.com
Living in Bend’s Old Mill District
When Sherry Ortega drops into the Old Mill District off Reed Market Road, she sees stunning views of the mountains, the sparkling blue sky, the iconic smokestacks above REI, people throwing frisbees, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders, families walking dogs and outdoor diners and she wonders, why wouldn’t she want to live here? As a principal broker with Bend Premier Real Estate and a longtime Bend resident, she believes people come to Bend for the lifestyle.
KTVZ
Retiring Redmond mayor, departing city councilors honored by community
A community gathering took place Wednesday evening at Juniper Golf Club in Redmond to honor retiring long-time Mayor George Endicott and departing city councilors Jay Patrick and Krisanna Clark-Endicott.
KTVZ
Bitter cold hits High Desert, falls on the rise; OSU-Cascades closed; other closures, delays reported
Weeks before the numbing single-digit cold hit Central Oregon on Thursday, places like St. Charles and Mosaic Medical already were seeing a big uptick in injuries from falls on icy sidewalks and parking lots. But others are still enjoying the groomed ice at places like The Pavilion, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores
Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe's...
Bend Public Works shares information on sidewalk snow removal rules
If you've walked at all around town, seeing piles of snow and sheets of ice on and around sidewalks should come as no surprise. The post Bend Public Works shares information on sidewalk snow removal rules appeared first on KTVZ.
Highway 20 reopens east of Sisters after serious-injury crash
A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters for over three hours, authorities said. The post Highway 20 reopens east of Sisters after serious-injury crash appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Illegal marijuana grow op near Sunriver shut down; 3 arrested
The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team shut down an alleged illegal marijuana grow op at a Sunriver-area home, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The operation was allegedly delivering marijuana within Central Oregon. DCSO said the case started due to...
KTVZ
Winter time means get Under the Snow
Under the Snow is the new exhibit at the High Desert Museum. It shows how many animals survive the harsh Central Oregon Winters. The exhibit opened Saturday, and runs through May 7.
bendsource.com
Gung Ho: Bend Keeps Bringing in the Big Names for 2023
T's not even 2023, and the concert lineup keeps getting better and better with many musicians trying to stop in Bend on tour. Is it the breathtaking location, with the river and snow-capped surrounding mountains? The growth of the city? The outdoor opportunities? The sunny days? Whatever it is, Bend is bringing in some big names next year.
Smoky fire hits outbuilding west of Redmond, used to house chickens; no injuries reported
A fire Wednesday afternoon damaged an outbuilding west of Redmond that was used to house chickens and store feed, but no one was injured and all animals were accounted for, officials said. The post Smoky fire hits outbuilding west of Redmond, used to house chickens; no injuries reported appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Hundreds of flights canceled at PDX, Sea-Tac due to ice storm; impacts evident at Redmond Airport
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Traveling is a great way to catch up with family and friends during the holiday season. But this year, weather woes across the region and nation have made for thousands of canceled or delayed flights, so it's been an even bigger challenge than usual. Bobby...
bendsource.com
Latin-American and Japanese Mashup at El Sancho's Secret Spot
It might be called "the Super Secret Side Street Saloon," but El Sancho's latest venture is in the Source events calendar... so, it's kinda like the best-kept not-kept secret in Bend. Now through March 4, El Kussho, the sushi spot also known as Kusshi NW that previously popped up in downtown Bend, is posted up at the "Super Secret" spot on SW Century Drive. Created by Chef Ian Skomski, El Kussho offers up Japanese food and "Nikkei" style eats—described by the Food Network as "Peruvian ingredients shaped by Japanese techniques." Imagine Peruvian ingredients cooked up with Japanese flair.
