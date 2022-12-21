Read full article on original website
Misinformation on RSV, flu spread online: What parents need to know
(NEW YORK) — As parents and caregivers try to cope with the spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in what health experts are calling a “tripledemic,” some may look online for treatment and prevention tips. However, earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory...
US life expectancy falls to lowest levels since 1996 due to COVID, drug overdoses: CDC
(NEW YORK) — Life expectancy in the United States has fallen to the lowest levels seen in 26 years, new federal data shows. Two new reports, published early Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, found the death rate increased 5.3%, from 835.4 per 100,000 people to 879.7 per 100,000 in 2021.
How to stay safe and prepare for freezing temperatures
(NEW YORK) — Break out the gloves and hats: bitter cold is moving in, bringing what could be the coldest Christmas in decades for parts of the U.S. On Friday morning, the wind chill — what temperature it feels like — is forecast to fall to minus 6 degrees in Dallas and 1 degree in Houston. This will mark the coldest air mass for the Rio Grande River since the late 1980s.
