(NEW YORK) — Break out the gloves and hats: bitter cold is moving in, bringing what could be the coldest Christmas in decades for parts of the U.S. On Friday morning, the wind chill — what temperature it feels like — is forecast to fall to minus 6 degrees in Dallas and 1 degree in Houston. This will mark the coldest air mass for the Rio Grande River since the late 1980s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO