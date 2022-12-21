Read full article on original website
Brexit has cracked Britain's economic foundations
Far from delivering on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise of a "propserous, dynamic and contented" Britain, Brexit has hobbled the UK economy.
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
They were welcomed into British homes. Celebrating their first Christmas together, Ukrainians wonder if that hospitality will last
More than 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK under a government scheme that guaranteed six months accomodation. As Ukrainians mark their first holiday with their hosts, many are unsure how much longer they will be welcome.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Coach crash in Canada injures more than 50 people
More than 50 people have been injured in a coach crash in the province of British Columbia, Canada on Christmas Eve.At least 53 people were hospitalised following the incident in the city of Kelowna, around 160 miles (260km) from the provincial capital of Victoria.Premier David Eby said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the “serious” incident.He said: “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”British Columbia’s health authority has issued a Code Orange in response to the...
French serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj released from Nepali jail
Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series "The Serpent," walked free from a Nepali prison Friday.
King Charles pays tribute to his mother in his first Christmas message as monarch
Britain's King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in his first Christmas broadcast as monarch on Sunday.
Voices: What we can learn about Britain from The Smeds and the Smoos
I didn’t expect to be live-blogging The Smeds and The Smoos on Christmas Day, but here we are. The latest Julia Donaldon adaptation (yes, she of Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo, didn’t you know) dropped on BBC1 at 2.30, in prime position before the King’s Speech, and there really couldn’t be a better allegory for Britain today than this pretty weird tale of a blue and red alien who fall in love. Hear me out: if ever there was a year (well, six years, actually, since the 2016 referendum) that has showed us division and the need for...
What it's like to live on Christmas Island
A remote gem in the Indian Ocean, Christmas Island's natural beauty has led many to refer to it as the "Galapagos of Australia". Here's what it's like to live -- and celebrate Christmas -- on Christmas Island.
Pigs are the latest casualty of Germany's energy crisis
Pig herds in Germany have shrunk to a record low as producers battle soaring input costs, adding to the list of German industries hobbled by the energy crisis.
