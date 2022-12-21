ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach crash in Canada injures more than 50 people

More than 50 people have been injured in a coach crash in the province of British Columbia, Canada on Christmas Eve.At least 53 people were hospitalised following the incident in the city of Kelowna, around 160 miles (260km) from the provincial capital of Victoria.Premier David Eby said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the “serious” incident.He said: “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”British Columbia’s health authority has issued a Code Orange in response to the...
Voices: What we can learn about Britain from The Smeds and the Smoos

I didn’t expect to be live-blogging The Smeds and The Smoos on Christmas Day, but here we are. The latest Julia Donaldon adaptation (yes, she of Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo, didn’t you know) dropped on BBC1 at 2.30, in prime position before the King’s Speech, and there really couldn’t be a better allegory for Britain today than this pretty weird tale of a blue and red alien who fall in love. Hear me out: if ever there was a year (well, six years, actually, since the 2016 referendum) that has showed us division and the need for...
What it's like to live on Christmas Island

A remote gem in the Indian Ocean, Christmas Island's natural beauty has led many to refer to it as the "Galapagos of Australia". Here's what it's like to live -- and celebrate Christmas -- on Christmas Island.
