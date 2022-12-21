A Florida teenager accused of trying to kill his mother because she kept asking him to clean his room allegedly beat her with a frying pan and stabbed her with a pocket knife. Tobias “Toby” Jacob Brewer, 17, was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Nov. 30 after allegedly attacking his mother and then leading authorities on a pursuit, Fox Orlando reported. His case has been transferred to adult court, the news outlet said. Brewer allegedly told investigators that he stabbed his mother multiple times and hit her on the head with a frying pan because she was “constantly on his case about cleaning his room.” “The...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO