Read full article on original website
Related
On reelection campaign, Trump adviser tells reporter 'magic is gone'
In the upcoming issue of New York Magazine, Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi takes a deep-dive look at former President Donald Trump's "quiet and lonely" run for reelection. CNN has reported that allies are worried about Trump's slow start and the direction of his campaign. Nuzzi joins Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner to discuss.
Why 2022 was a tough year for Trump and 2023 may not be much better
This must feel like the year that won't end for former President Donald Trump, whose actions appear to be catching up with him in public, painful and expensive ways.
What we know about Trump's tax returns
Investigative reporter David Cay Johnston discusses what was learned from the House summary about former President Donald Trump's tax returns.
Trump tax returns to be released by House panel on Friday
The House Ways and Means Committee will release former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday morning, a source familiar confirmed to CNN.
Analysis: Why a decades-old federal law could be Santos' undoing
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted to lying about parts of his resume, including discrepancies in his employment, education history, and other public claims about his biography. CNN political commentator Errol Louis explains the potential legal consequences of his actions.
Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times
In a special White House segment of her talk show, Drew Barrymore asked President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden about their decades-long marriage and Christmas gift traditions.
U.S. Supreme Court says Trump-era border policy to remain in effect while legal challenges play out
CNN's Jessica Schneider, Priscilla Alvarez and Rosa Flores report.
Reporter who broke the inconsistencies of GOP Rep.-elect Santos' resume says there's more to explore
New York Times reporter Michael Gold joins CNN This Morning to discuss his reporting on George Santos, the GOP Rep.-elect of New York who admitted in two separate interviews to lying about parts of his resume.
Key findings from the latest transcripts released by the Jan. 6 panel
The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials.
George Santos faces growing condemnation as House GOP leadership remains silent
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos is facing growing condemnation from House Democrats, some of whom have called on him to step aside, and even from some corners of the GOP, with at least one of his fellow incoming Republicans calling for him to face an ethics investigation. House GOP leadership, however, remains silent over revelations that the New York Republican lied about parts of his biography.
Jan. 6 transcript: Trump WH considered firing anyone who accepted 2020 result
New transcripts from the January 6 committee report reveals how some former Trump White House officials found out about the January 6 Capitol riot and that a press release was drafted calling for the firing of anyone who accepted the 2020 election results. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
'Did I embellish my resume? Yes I did': GOP Rep.-elect speaks out about lying
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos addressed allegations that he fabricated his life story and parts of his resume. CNN's Abby Phillip has the details.
Hear what GOP representative-elect is now saying about 'embellishing' his resume
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress. CNN's Melanie Zanona reports.
Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about bio, but says he still intends to serve in Congress
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews on Monday to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress.
CNN
1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1