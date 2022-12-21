Read full article on original website
NJ lawmakers consider psychedelics for getting healthy, not high
Latest research indicates psilocybin, MDMA are beneficial when treating depression, PTSD and other problems, but licensing hurdles must be cleared. The nationwide push to allow people greater access to psilocybin and other psychedelic substances is supported by a growing body of research that points to their benefits in treating depression, alcohol use and severe post-traumatic stress disorder, among other addiction and mental health issues.
Murphy signs new gun legislation. Gun rights advocates immediately sue
In a room packed with red-shirted Moms Demand Action gun regulation activists, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new gun control law Thursday. Murphy said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn New York’s concealed weapons law had forced New Jersey to get specific about when, where and who should be allowed to carry concealed weapons.
Republican senator wants changes to ‘Christmas-tree’ items in state budget
State Sen. Michael Testa is among those taking issue with so-called Christmas tree items or pork projects in the state budget. Legislators, almost all Democrats, added hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget for special projects to benefit their districts. In an unusual move, Testa (R-Cumberland) introduced three bills that seek to reallocate funds from this year’s budget. One bill (S-3397) would shift almost $27 million given to specific groups such as the Newark Museum, Camden County Historical Society and Lambert Castle into an arts, cultural and historic organizations fund to be given out as grants.
In growing labor movement, workers want to be treated as human beings
Since pandemic, labor organizing has grown to include new workers. From Starbucks employees, to railroad workers, to the staff at The New York Times, workers everywhere are demanding their employers treat them humanely. In the case of nurses in New Jersey’s hospitals, workers said they felt like executives were putting profits over patient care and worker health.
NJ Spotlight News: December 19, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. All eyes on DOJ after Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges. Former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean Sr. shares his misgivings.
What added benefits will PACT Act give NJ veterans exposed to toxins?
Thousands of New Jersey veterans could be eligible for additional health benefits made available under the PACT Act. Signed by President Joe Biden over the summer, the PACT Act expands VA benefits for those who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, predominantly in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 820,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the VA, with 39% reporting concern of exposure.
Teaching troubles: Worrisome signs in NJ and possible solutions
An NJ Spotlight roundtable addressed the growing shortage of teachers and possible fixes for it. The teaching profession in New Jersey is embattled, bringing about a teacher shortage many believe may become severe. Data shows that many teachers are exiting the field, others are experiencing burnout and fewer people are pursuing teaching as a career in the first place.
NJ set to tackle plant invaders
Bill would ban plant sales, create monitors to stem invasive plants. The Legislature is stepping up efforts to eliminate the havoc invasive plants create in New Jersey. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee unanimously approved a bill earlier this month that would ban, in most cases, the sale and distribution of certain invasive plants. The legislation (S-2186) also would reestablish the New Jersey Invasive Species Council, an organization created by former Gov. Jon Corzine 18 years ago.
Booker calls passage of federal ‘Daniel’s Law’ an act of love
It took two years to pass the bill, now headed to the president's desk. It was a warm day in July when an attorney disguised as a FedEx worker rang the doorbell of New Jersey federal Judge Esther Salas, then shot and killed her son, Daniel Anderl, who answered the door. Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl was also shot but survived the attack. It’s led to a debate over whether federal employees should be entitled to more privacy when it comes to their home addresses and contact information. And it ultimately led to Congress passing a bill to protect that privacy, in Daniel’s name.
$1.52
Social equity excise fee on every ounce of recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1, 2023. With the growing recreational marijuana market in New Jersey, dues and regulations are constantly changing. While medical marijuana doesn’t require a social equity excise fee, recreational cannabis does. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, that fee is increasing from $1.10 to $1.52 per ounce of cannabis. It’s due on each usable ounce of recreational marijuana sold by Class 1 license holders — those who grow the marijuana.
NJ launches grant program for aspiring cannabis business operators
The state is offering money to would-be cannabis operators to get their businesses up and running. New Jersey is creating a Cannabis Equity Grant Program and committing $10 million in funding. A lack of access to capital is an ongoing problem for many small businesses, and minority businesses in particular. These state grants can be used to cover start-up costs, initial expenses and training.
Can Democrats’ budget ‘Christmas tree’ be cut down to size?
New Jersey lawmakers, nearly all Democrats, added more than $1 billion in spending for favored projects to this year’s state budget, continuing a trend that has grown in recent years — especially with the addition of federal COVID-19 relief money. Now, a Republican state senator says that money...
New Jersey’s bear hunt is over
After a four-day extension, the black bear hunt is officially over in New Jersey. In total, 114 bears were killed, according to state data. The state’s goal was to harvest 20% of the bear population. In the end, the hunt yielded a 7% harvest rate, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
‘21’ series: A profile of Stacey Ross and her work against addiction
The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The “21” series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life.
NJ Senate committee approves measures that target car theft
The bills include harsher penalties, mandatory minimum sentences. Will punishing auto theft as a serious crime actually stop auto theft? That issue was debated in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, as lawmakers considered whether to advance a package of bills that would increase penalties and target those who have been stealing cars. The number of car thefts continues to rise statewide. But some advocates say these thefts are happening because of intense poverty, and want the state to consider alternative intervention methods.
NJ Spotlight News special edition — ‘21’ documentary series: Dec. 23, 2022
The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life. This...
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
All eyes on DOJ after Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges
The congressional committee investigating the January 6th insurrection and its causes has capped off its work by recommending the Department of Justice pursue multiple criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his associates. That puts the ball squarely in the justice department’s court; special counsel Jack Smith will ultimately decide if charges are filed.
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
Warehouse ‘sprawl’ prompted pushback in 2022
Lawmakers stepped up efforts to curb surging industry, but growth remains strong. New Jersey’s warehouse sprawl came under attack from state officials, lawmakers and community groups in 2022, but strong industry growth and cash-hungry towns are likely to ensure that the boom continues well into 2023. For the first...
