Read full article on original website
Related
California tried to ban gay teachers in 1978. Educators and activists who fought back fear history may be repeating itself.
The people who helped defeat the Briggs Initiative told Insider they fear a recent rise in anti-gay rhetoric means history may be repeating itself.
Ohio groups oppose U.S. Supreme Court taking up state redistricting
The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t decided whether it'll take up Ohio’s redistricting case, but voting rights advocates have submitted statements against the lawsuit.
Comments / 0